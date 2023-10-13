Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, NYCC, Superman | Tagged: action comics, jason aaron, mark waid, phillip kennedy johnson

NYCC Bar Gossip: Action Comics To Be A Proper Anthology Again?

Bleeding Cool gets the word from the bars of New York Comic Con, about big plans afoot for the Action Comics series from DC Comics.

The comic book series has changed formats over the years; originally an anthology with a wide variety of stories, one of them being Superman, it became more of an action adventurer comic, then a solo Superman comic. In the eighties, it went weekly for a while and brought back a greater diversity of content. but since then has mostly doubled as Superman's second title – though it did star Lex Luthor at one point.

Recently, for Dawn Of DC, the anthology aspect has returned a little, with two or three strips and a price tag to match, but all within Superman's world, with stories from Steel, Supergirl, Superboy and more. Including one from Action Comics #1057 that might have seen a very different Superboy than the one in the recent Superboy: The Man Of Tomorrow spinoff series.

Recently, Bleeding Cool pointed out that it looked as if Mark Waid was going to start writing Action Comics in 2024. Well, bar gossip from New York Comic Con confirms that, as well as Jason Aaron joining the book, but that Phillip Kennedy Johnson, who has written the series since Future State and through into the Dawn Of DC, will be leaving the series when it revamps into something new. During his run, he saw Superman face his limitations, address the issues that might sometimes come with his interventions, and gain a couple of superkids in the bargain, as well as finding a greater role for Steel in the world of Metropolis.

We'll see what, if anything, DC Comics actually announced at the show, but I don;t see any of those creatros on panels, and there is no Superman-specific panel that this announcement might suit.

