DC Announces Superman Superstars With Jason Aaron & More For 2024

No sooner has Bleeding Cool run an article about changes being planned for Action Comics at DC Comics, than DC go and host a Superman panel at New York Comic Con to confirm, well, at least some of what we ran, as Superman Superstars.

Previously (like, just over an hour and a half ago), we ran the word that Action Comics would become more of an anthology series again, and that Mark Waid would be joined by Jason Aaron on the title, but that Phillip Kennedy Johnson would be leaving the book.

Now DC Comics has made (some of it) it official with the Superman Superstars initiative, that will see Jason Aaron and John Timms bring us I, Bizarro in Action Comics #1061-1063 from January 2024.

And then from Action Comics #1064 in April 2024, Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval will bring back Brainiac, as has been threatened since the beginning of the Dawn Of DC initiative. And, as has also been teased in recent issues, Brainiac has been building his own Czarnian Army, bringing Lobo onside Superman to oppose it. Lobo is after all the Last Czarnian, and he'd like to keep it that way.

Presumably, Mark Waid's run will follow, and equally presumably with Dan Mora. Is this what the gossip meant by "anthology" – taking the series as a whole over the year?

Metropolis All-Stars

Fri, Oct 13, 2023 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM Room 409

Superman isn't the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the city provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. DC's all-star comic book writers and artists provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in the City of Tomorrow. Panelists include Jason Aaron, Jadzia Axelrod, Joanne Starer, Joshua Williamson.

More to come, I am sure…

