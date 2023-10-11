Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , , , ,

This Action Comics #1057 Story Would Have Led to Superboy Being Trans

As part of the Trans Superboy pitch, Magdalene Visaggio said that she had set much of this up in the Superboy story in Action Comics #1057.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool was the first to run an article on Magdalene Visaggio and Darick Robertson's pitch for a Superboy story that would have seen Conner Kent getting deep into their Kryptonian heritage before using that to transition as Connie Kent, Skyrocket. It has, naturally been picked up in the kind of places we suggested it might. But she's had a lot of positive comments, including making another change. She posts to X, "thanks for all the banger comments about Connie ^_^ she's a f-ckin doll anyway a few people have said SUPERNOVA is a better name for her and YOU KNOW WHAT THEY'RE RIGHT"

As part of the pitch, Magdalene mentioned that she had set much of this up in the short Superboy story in Action Comics #1057 by Magdalene Visaggio and Matthew Clark. Which began with Conner Kent getting a new hair colour. A very minor change…

Action Comics Superboy Trans

As well as establishing Miss Martian as Kent's girlfriend, bringing back this particular Young Justice status into the mainstream DC Superman continuity for the first time.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

As well as Miss Martian talking about her own body dysphoria, being an alien shape-shifter, that she has to constantly focus on her human shape, rather than who she really is.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

With Conner Kent suggesting that they have to always stay in the way they present. Leather jacket and all. And that they feel just the same as Miss Martian. And then giving her permission to look into his own head.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

And seeing how Conner Kent frames themselves in the image, heritage and history of Superman.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

And looking for a way out.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

Asking the question that Superboy has been asking since a certain first appearance thirty years ago.

The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy, as a Trans Woman

And with Conner Kent suddenly at odds with Miss Martian,

Action Comics Superboy Trans

Boys, good little boy, Superboy, the gendered language is on display, something that may have intended to be challenged. As well as with his adoptive mother, Martha Kent. Again, trying to live up to someone he is not.

Action Comics Superboy Trans

A nd a thumb places over a question asked of Superboy to which he replies "No."

Action Comics Superboy Trans

Did she ask "are you okay?" Superboy's adventures may well be continuing in Superman and Speed Force. Just not in the way that this comic book story might have originally intended… will Action Comics #1057 get any speculation activity as a result? Because, with Connie Kent, the frog is out of the box…

This Action Comics #1057 Story Would Have Led to Superboy Being Trans

