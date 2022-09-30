NYCC: Captain America Cold War From Marvel In January 2023

Marvel Comics has revealed solicitations for Captain America releases in January 2023, as part of the Cold War event. And promised more details to be announced at next week's New York Comic Con. The series, split into two concurrent volumes, Sentinel Of Liberty and Symbol Of Truth will be coming together for this event as storylines from both titles dovetail together. We'd already run the leaked covers previously, now it's time for the solicitation copy as well.

Kicking off next year, COLD WAR will be an epic comic book crossover between both current ongoing titles—writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH. Each series has taken huge strides exploring the complex Captain America legacy with shocking truths about Steve Rogers' mythic beginnings and an intense showdown between Sam Wilson and the nation of Wakanda. Next week at New York Comic Con, fans can witness what all this riveting build up will lead to at Thursday's Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event where new information about the crossover, including Winter Soldier's key role, will be revealed! In the meantime, learn more about what's to come for Captain America this January!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 1/4

Captain America's allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, so Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help – mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds chills Steve Rogers to the bone… And as Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle's ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control! CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 1/11

Captain America's understanding of his conflict with the White Wolf is flipped upside-down when White Wolf unleashes an enemy from Nomad's past onto Mohannda's civilians. Sam Wilson's first priority is now stopping the onslaught from Dimension Z before it's too late – but at what cost to his allies?

The New York Comic Con, first held in 2006, is held every year, COVID-willing, at the Javits Center in Manhattan, managed by ReedPOP Expo, with the 2022 edition kicking off on Thursday.