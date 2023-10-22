Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: catwoman, detective comics, gotham, Gotham War, NYCC, red hood, secret identity

NYCC Gossip: Batman's Secret Identity To Be Revealed? (Spoilers)

I think this may be the final bit of Batman New York Comic Con gossip to come out of the show; at least that has made it to me...

I think this may be the final bit of Batman New York Comic Con gossip to come out of the show; at least that has made it to me. Because earlier this year, the world forgot that Superman was Clark Kent. In the DC Universe, that is. Lex Luthor pointed the world's minds so that a) everyone forgot who didn't have psychic defences or who was at Smallville farm at the time. And b) if anyone remembers, their heart stops. And the Superman secret, which was taken out of the box when Brian Bendis took over the books, was carefully put back in again, once Bendis had left.

The Joker War was predicated upon the idea that the Joker might just let everyone know that Batman was Bruce Wayne. He's been a lot more slapdash with that secret, even Tim Drake worked it out. And as Batman's family has grown and grown, more and more people know Batman is Bruce Wayne. Heroes, villains, the word is getting out there.

Well, Bleeding Cool gets the word that at the conclusion of Gotham War, as a meteor threatens to hit Gotham, in all the confusion, the word gets out… to someone who really has no business knowing it. And it's all Catwoman's fault. Is this the reason she has to leave Gotham?

In this week's Red Hood #2 part of the Gotham War, has a maskless Jason Todd captured by the Joker. Or, at least a Joker, there are three of them now. At least.

While in Detective Comics #1075, the police are starting to put things together as well…

Well, I mean, they do call them detectives for a reason…

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR RED HOOD #2 (OF 2) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Nikola Cižmešija (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

JASON TODD PREPARES FOR BATTLE! Batman's plan for Jason Todd backfires…but in a good way? The Red Hood prepares for the final battle of the Gotham War…but what will he have left when the dust settles?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023 DETECTIVE COMICS #1075 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V (A) Dustin Nguyen (CA) Evan Cagle

DEMON VS. INNER DEMONS IN A FIGHT FOR BRUCE WAYNE'S SOUL! As Batman races through the streets of Gotham and out of the Orgham's grasp, Bruce races through the memories in his mind as the Azmer demon tries to take hold of him…except the only thing in the demon's way is Bruce's own inner demons…and Barbatos. Then, in the backups, can Bruce's memory of Alfred consoling him as a boy be preserved from the Azmer if he takes Barbatos's offer?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!