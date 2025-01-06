Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: nyx, x-men

NYX #7 Preview: Synch Calls Out Prodigy's Dangerous Game

In NYX #7, Synch challenges Prodigy to a battle to the death in the Circle Perilous. Can Prodigy's secrets withstand this ultimate test of trust and loyalty?

Now, let's dive into this week's preview of NYX #7, hitting stores on Wednesday, January 8th.

"I've seen what you're building, Prodigy. And I don't think you have any idea how dangerous it is. Ms. Marvel trusts you, but you're helping her perpetuate a lie. Sophie trusts you, but you're absolving her of her crimes. Wolverine trusts you, but you're asking her to indulge her violence. Anole trusts you, but he's the only one of you holding to the old ways. So I'll make this easy. I'll do it in a language we both understand. My name is Synch. And I challenge you to a battle to the death. I challenge you to the CIRCLE PERILOUS."

NYX #7

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Enid Balam, cover by Sara Pichelli

Marvel

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages

Rated T+

$3.99

