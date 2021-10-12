O.M.A.C. – A New Trans Man DC Comics Character? (Spoilers)

Could they be the One Trans Man Army Corps? Last month's Superman And The Authority #3 from DC Comics saw a mysterious individual attack Apollo out of the blue.

Those who had read DC Comics promotional details knew that this was a new version of OMAC, the One Man Army Corps as originally created by Jack Kirby in 1974, a supersoldier from the future, come to our time to prevent his world from occurring, partnered with the satellite Brother Eye. There have been various reboots and remaking of OMAC over the years, and this was seen as another. CBR described OMAC as someone who "appears to be a muscular woman wearing heavy power armor with the OMAC symbol."

They did assume OMAC's gender, of course. OMAC appeared on the first two covers of the series, but only on panel in Superman And The Authority #3 last month.

The battle continues in Superman And The Authority #4 by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin out today, with OMAC looking to take down Apollo – and seemingly succeeding. Before OMAC's real mission is revealed, the pursuit of Lightray, the new member of The Authority, in a protective capacity.

And as the imminent threat is defeated – for now – and this Kingdom Come Superman puts together The Authority for another major mission, OMAC is there alongside Lightray, officially joining the team and making their pronouns known at the same time.

He. Him. They. A very literal One Man Army Corps perhaps? And possibly a new prominent trans man character for the DC Universe. It's possible that DC Comics will clarify the new O.M.A.C.'s status today or later this week. This also follows The Defenders #3 from last week, clarifying pronouns for longstanding Marvel Comics genderfluid character, Cloud.

This version of Superman And The Authority may be happening in a different reality to the main DC Universe, with a Superman who has lived on Earth for seventy years or more, and is showing his age. But both this Superman and The Authority – and another Superman with his own Authority in the main DC Universe are both heading to Warworld with a similar purpose, while leaving his son on Earth to look after the place – and are likely to crossover or co-align in upcoming issues of Action Comics and Batman/Superman & The Authority Special. And while Jon Kent was officially revealed as a bisexual young man by DC Comics yesterday as part of National Coming Out Day, we also get a similar revelation for Midnighter's French opposite Fleur De Lis, a tech-enchanced super-spy, whose technological advances are years ahead of Midnighter's own tech upgrades.

DC Comics probably won't make similar headlines for Fleur De Lis, or for O.M.A.C. But they might be much less open to aggressive commentary from US State Senators.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Is the team ready for what's next? Will the Man of Steel's new super-group fall apart before they even begin? The Ultra-Humanite has put together his own team of rogues designed to match the Authority fist for fist. This series comes to an explosive conclusion that will threaten to split the Man of Steel in half!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/12/2021