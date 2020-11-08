There are comic book series almost every comic fan knows, there are comic book characters that most everyone knows, there are specific comic books most every comic reader knows, and then there are the more obscure issues that slip through the cracks. What makes obscure comics so interesting and vital is discovering those books that most don't know were ever printed, or that top tier creators worked on "that book" or on "that character." Obscure Comics are fun to find, interesting to know about, but that border between being great reads and terrible comics.

The Walmart Report: 2016 Edition, With Doritos

Not the first time Walmart partnered up to have exclusive comics, but in 2016 Walmart partnered with Doritos and DC Comics to have promotional codes for an exclusive digital release to promote the upcoming Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Not the first time that an obscure comic was released digitally and tied to a movie and food promotion, but Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice had several promotional comics and tie-in stories released to promote and add to the movie. Love or hate the movie, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, unlike the Dark Knight Trilogy, had several comic book tie-ins. However, this comic was the only digital-only comic book, and the one DC Comics promoted the most.

Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs #1

Made available on February 29th, 2016, almost a month before the movie was released, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs #1 sets up and establishes the dichotomy and approaches of Batman and Superman and serves as a perfect prelude for the movie.

Besides establishing the roles of Superman and Batman in the DCEU before the movie, the comic also shows and establishes the origins of the Superman statue in Heroes Park. Clearly setting up that after the Kryptonian attack, most people view Superman as a hero and revere him. However, that feeling is clearly not shared by Batman.

The 25-page comic was written by Christos Cage (known best for his work with Dan Slott on Spider-Man, writing Buffy The Vampire Slayer Seasons 10 through 12, Daredevil on Netflix, and more comics than can be named right now), and drawn by Joe Bennett (years before his current work on Immortal Hulk), the comic is a fantastic tie-in comic by two great creators, that also has some great Easter Eggs and references. (Such as the Russian writing most commonly seen on Rocket Red throughout Justice League International, a great take on the "Look up in the sky" cliche, and perhaps Raven for the DCEU?)

The comic was never released in a physical edition and didn't have a value as, unlike Spider-Man Homecoming: Morning Rush from Post, this comic is easy to find online. Bringing together two creators, this comic serves as a great prelude for the movie, and this was not the only Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice comic these two worked on.

The statement about the comic's release is below:

Doritos is teaming up with Walmart to extend the excitement around Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice into the digital space. Starting February 29, Walmart shoppers get exclusive access to a custom DC Comics digital comic book when they purchase a specially marked Family Fun Mix multipack. BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE – UPSTAIRS/DOWNSTAIRS is a 24-page digital comic from writer Christos Gage, penciler Joe Bennett, inker Sean Parsons and colorists Hi-Fi Studios, and is inspired by the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie in theaters March 25. The graphics, illustrations, and content are never before seen and feature Batman, Superman, and the unveiling of the Man of Steel's new statue in Metropolis. In addition to the custom comic, the purchase of the specially marked Family Fun Mix multipack will give shoppers three bonus entries into the national "Choose Your Side. Choose Your Prize." program.

How it works:

Purchase Doritos Batman v Superman Family Fun Mix Go to Doritos.com and choose your side. Are you Team Batman or Team Superman? You choose. Register and submit your unique on-pack code. Instantly receive a code to unlock your FREE DC digital comic book on https://www.readdcentertainment.com/redeem. Sign in or create an account. Next, enter your promo code and checkout to receive your exclusive digital comic from Doritos only at Walmart.

Grab your Doritos Batman v Superman Family Fun Mix multipack at your local Walmart store.

To learn more, visit Walmart.com/Doritos.

