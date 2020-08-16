Obscure Comics: Building Turtles, TMNT Mega Bloks Mutant Mayhem

Building with Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Mega Bloks

Many fictional characters have been released and crafted into construction toys, with Lego being the most familiar line. The second most common are Mega Bloks, which has had licences ranging from Masters of the Universe to Halo, and even released a Hellboy figure. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a line that Mega Bloks has had twice, first back in 2003, during which they released figures and sets up to 2012, before Lego got the licence until 2014. Starting again in 2015, Mega Bloks released more sets, and continued to release random figures until last year. Regaining the licence from Lego, 2016 San Diego Comic Con had IDW and Mega Bloks team up to create a special one shot comic featuring the Turtles Blok style.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mega Bloks Mutant Mayhem

Depicting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles during the darker Mirage Studios era of the original comics, the Turtles find their home invaded by the Shredder from the original animated cartoon series. Confused how the Shredder could have returned after the Turtles make him "history", this "darker" version of the mutant foursome try to stop the Shredder's Foot Solider invasion, only to now fight Bebop and Rocksteady. Alongside Casey Jones, the Turtles try to defend their world from these "colorful" invaders, depicted in Blok style throughout.

Blok Read, Cheap, and Fun

Released in 2016 at SDCC, and given out at both the IDW and the Mattel booth (current owners of Mega Bloks) the free comic had quite a few copies given out. Also given out for free with a qualifying purchase at Toys R' Us in 2016 of Mega Bloks toys, the 12 page comic came in two versions, the common Kevin Eastman darker cover, and the rarer, only at SDCC, Blue Line cover (though both covers were given out at SDCC 2016). The comic can be found on the secondary market fairly easily, ranging in price from $3 to $40 for graded or signed copies, and back in 2016 could be read for free on 2016 on the Mega Blok's website. A very fun read, it has not been reprinted anywhere, and is well worth picking up for it's unique take on two different TMNT franchises colliding in a funny way.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Obscure Comics.