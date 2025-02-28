Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: scarlet witch, tva

Official: That Is NOT The MCU Scarlet Witch In The TVA Comics

Official: That is NOT the MCU version of the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, appearing in Marvel's TVA comics

Article Summary Wanda in Marvel's TVA comics is not the MCU Scarlet Witch, but a similar variant, clarifies artist Pere Perez.

Previous teasers and Pere's deleted post hinted at MCU continuity, but that was misleading.

TVA, a multiverse story, references MCU and Loki TV series, causing initial confusion.

Marvel Editorial hinted MCU links, but it's officially just a comic book variant, not MCU canon.

I think someone in Kevin Feige's office has been reading Bleeding Cool again. And picked up the phone to Marvel's East Coast offices. Anyway, TVA artist Pere Perez has just posted to Instagram after deleting an earlier post, saying "Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That's a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information. I'm sorry if I brought any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot on my mouth, as I do most of the time. MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing."

Previously, Bleeding Cool had pointed out that TVA #3 by written by Loki and Daredevil Born Again TV series writer Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez, had been solicited as a multiverse story including elements of the MCU and comics book realities. And referenced events from the MCU and the Loki TV series specifically, leading to a mysterious figure in the basement, a Scarlet Witch looking just like she had in the most recent Doctor Strange movie.

With TVA artist Pere Perez stated in a now-deleted Instagram, "To address all the questions about it that I'm getting: yes, this is the same Wanda Maximoff played by Elisabeth Olsen on the MCU films. The other question, if it means that this comic is MCU continuity or any other issues about how this ties in with the movies or other comics, please ask the editor Jordan White, the writer Katharyn Blair or, I don't know… Kevin Feige?"

Well, it looks like someone may have asked him. And he answered… Now, don't blame Pere Perez here too much. Marvel Editorial had definitely been hinting and teasing that this was the MCU version of Scarlet Witch making a canon appearance in the comic book universe. But it was not. And maybe, just maybe, Marvel Editorial won't make that decision again…

