Oliver Stone Gets Graphic Novel For Untold History Of The USA

The Untold History of the United States a 2012 documentary and opinion series created, directed, produced, and narrated by Oliver Stone about the reasons behind the Cold War, the decision to drop the atomic bombs, and changes in America's global role since the fall of Communism. The series covers "the reasons behind the Cold War with the Soviet Union, U.S. President Harry Truman's decision to drop the atomic bomb on Japan, and changes in America's global role since the fall of Communism." The series is a reexamination of some of the underreported and darkest parts of American modern history, using little-known documents and newly uncovered archival material. The series looks beyond official versions of events to the deeper causes and implications and explores how events from the past still have resonant themes for the present day. Now it is getting adapted into a graphic novel for June 2022.

Now adapted into graphic novel format—the "riveting, eye-opening, and thought-provoking" (The Guardian) New York Times bestselling companion to the critically acclaimed Showtime documentary about the largely unknown true rise and decline of the American empire. Since its initial publication in 2012, the New York Times bestselling companion to the critically acclaimed Showtime documentary by award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone and renowned historian Peter Kuznick has been translated into more than twenty languages, updated in 2019 to include new material, and published in a two-volume set for young readers, with its source material airing around the world. Now in beautifully inked graphic novel format, this adaptation of the modern classic breathes new life into key moments: from the rise of the American empire; to the madness of the apocalyptic nuclear age; and to the disastrous wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and beyond. Adapted by comics writer Scott Cunningham and illustrated by Hugo Award-winning cartoonist Steve Stiles and veteran comics artist Jim Fern, this fresh retelling of Stone and Kuznick's riveting masterpiece boldly confronts the powerful forces at work behind an often half-told American history.