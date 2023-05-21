Olivia Finds A New Home, Team, & Superhero Name in Nightwing #104 In Nightwing #103, we got a look at the history of Olivia and how she got her demonic superpowers courtesy of Neron...

Spoilers ahoy! In Nightwing #103, we got a look at the history of Olivia and how she got her demonic superpowers courtesy of Neron. But also how she could be saved from his clutches. We already looked at her distinct family tree, which places her right in the centre of Batfamily interest, and in Nightwing #103, Dick Grayson made it a little more formal. Nightwing were to make that more formal?

Can't be one of the family more than when there is legal documentation to back this up. And of course, an adopted daughter is for life, not just for Christmas. Look, everyone, Dick Grayson has got his very own ward now. And in this Tuesday's Nightwing #104, after successfully saved Olivia from the clutches of Neron, looks like Dick Grayson is to outsource that parental responsibility.

It takes a village after all. So we have a superpowered Olivia, living on a Paradise Island of Amazonian goddesses, it's certainly beats Bludghaven for the view and stops Dick Garyson's style being cramped. But don't think this is the last we'll see of Olivia, she even chooses a new superhero name, as she also gains Titans membership.

Welcome to paradise Island, Nightbuster, I hope you survive the experience! Nightwing #104 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

NIGHTWING #104 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor, CS Pacat (A) Travis Moore, Eduardo Pansica (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing and the Titans realize the only way to save Olivia is to…go to hell! Seeing how ineffective his punching was when he last confronted Neron's demons, Nightwing is temporarily powered up by magic in order to make it through the depths of hell alive…literally. Then, in the backup: Nightwing and Jon Kent find an important clue as to who's behind the circus murders, and that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/23/2023

NIGHTWING #105 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Masterminds Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are back at it again to present Nightwing fans another special issue uniquely designed for them to be Nightwing for a day! This oversize story will feature Nightwing from his point of view, allowing readers to use his escrima sticks and leap through Blüdhaven! You don't want to miss this issue, as there'll be other surprises along the way, including who'll show up beside you!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/20/2023

