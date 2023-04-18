New Superpowers For Nightwing (#103 Spoilers) Today's Nightwing #103 looks at the history of Olivia and how she got her demonic superpowers courtesy of Neron. But also how she could be saved from his clutches.

Can't be one of the family more than when there is legal documentation to back this up. And of course, an adopted daughter is for life, not just for Christmas. Look, everyone, Dick Grayson has got his very own ward now. But if the devil loses one, could he gain another? As one door closes, does another door open? Nightwing is hanging around superheroes in the Titans a lot more now, as well as having gone through a Dark Crisis, and mentoring Jon Kent. He even has a new superpowered young girl as his ward. Might he be feeling a little bit of power envy? Something that Neron might be able to take advantage of in the heat of the moment?

This is what the temptation of Dick Grayson looks like. A new costume to match the superpowers he lusts after. What will he do with them, folks? Make his butt even tighter (if such a thing were humanly possibly).

Welcome, one and all, to Superwing.

NIGHTWING #103 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Who is the Grinning Man, who's always grinning no matter what he's doing, even when he's murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members… Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it's about using your detective skills instead of your fists.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/18/2023

NIGHTWING #104 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor, CS Pacat (A) Travis Moore, Eduardo Pansica (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing and the Titans realize the only way to save Olivia is to…go to hell! Seeing how ineffective his punching was when he last confronted Neron's demons, Nightwing is temporarily powered up by magic in order to make it through the depths of hell alive…literally. Then, in the backup: Nightwing and Jon Kent find an important clue as to who's behind the circus murders, and that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/23/2023

NIGHTWING #105 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Masterminds Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are back at it again to present Nightwing fans another special issue uniquely designed for them to be Nightwing for a day! This oversize story will feature Nightwing from his point of view, allowing readers to use his escrima sticks and leap through Blüdhaven! You don't want to miss this issue, as there'll be other surprises along the way, including who'll show up beside you!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/20/2023