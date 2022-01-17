Omega Red Debuts In Auctions Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Omega Red is one of the coolest villains to come out of the '90s at Marvel Comics. He made his debut in the X-Men series that saw some of the biggest comic sales of all time, and his debut arc still commands good money on the aftermarket is a testament to his popularity. That and constant MCU rumors, of course. But seriously, running a comic shop, I constantly come across these two issues, yet they always sell right away. These two issues, CGC 9.8 copies of the debut of Omega Red and taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, are currently sitting at $101 and $90, respectfully. Check out the two issues down below.

Marvel Doesn't Use Omega Red Enough.

"X-Men #4 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Omega Red. Jim Lee cover and art. Lee and John Byrne story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $50. CGC census 1/22: 3393 in 9.8, 1 higher. X-Men #5 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Omega Red and Maverick appearances. Jim Lee and John Byrne story. Lee art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 1/22: 926 in 9.8, none higher." This was when Jim Lee was at the height of his powers, and boy, those covers are epic to look at. People used to argue with me that #5 was Omega Red's debut for a long time since he is on that cover in full. Such fun times, being yelled at for that.

Omega Red is underutilized as a character, but that could change soon. Don't miss a chance to grab these 90's keys at a good price. Go here and here to get more info, including to place a bid if you would like to. While you are there, click around on the other books taking bids today. There is plenty of great stuff to spend your money on, that's for sure.