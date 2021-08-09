One Dark Knight Vs Dark Ages – Marvel & DC Turn Out The Lights

Marvel Comics was meant to have published Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello in October 2020, and it was previewed in the Free Comic Book Day comic printed in the February of that year, then delayed until the mid-summer. Dark Ages wasn't even solicited, until recently, lined up to be published in September. Which probably makes Marvel grit their teeth when they saw the solicitation for Jock's Batman: One Dark Knight about just one night when the electricity in Gotham is turned off. At least they managed to get Dark Ages #1 out a month before – but it could have been a whole year before! But it does join the strange DC/Marvel parallel development effect that includes X-Men and Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and Man Thing, Batman RIP and The Death Of Captain America (which saw both shot by magic bullets that sent them back in time to relive past lives in a spinoff mini-series.) Here's a fuller description of Dark Knight from the collection solicitation, as well as Marvel Comics' first two issues of Dark Ages…

Batman: One Dark Knight

Jock, 12 July 2022 168 pages

Iconic Batman artist Jock delivers a bare-knuckle brawl through the blacked-out streets of Gotham!

All they had to do was get him across town. It was the sort of mission Batman had run a thousand times. From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman would escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman super-villain known as E.M.P. was transferred from a temporary holding cell to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison in Gotham Harbor. E.M.P.'s electrical powers posed a dangerous threat, but the situation was well in hand. Until it wasn't.

Now every light in Gotham is out, the police have been knocked into disarray, and a broken, bleeding Batman must fight his way to Blackgate, block by block, dragging E.M.P. behind him. But it's not just the gangs who want to make life difficult for him. The dark corners of Gotham contain many surprises…and E.M.P. has many more shocks to deliver before the night is through!

One of the most iconic Batman artists of the 21st century, the incomparable Jock (THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS, BATMAN: THE BLACK MIRROR), has focused all his storytelling powers on the tale of one very, very dark night in Gotham City. It's always darkest before the dawn—if it ever comes… Collects Batman: One Dark Knight #1-3.

DARK AGES #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210513

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Iban Coello

This is what the Watcher has been watching for!

• A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it.

• X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions.

• None of it will be enough.

• The lights are about to go out.

• The world outside our window…is about to end.

• An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99

DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211069

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Iban Coello

It has been years since the age of technology ended in a single moment, like a switch had been flicked to off for an entire planet. Now Earth's heroes attempt to bring humanity together in the darkness. X-Men and Avengers, vigilantes and villains all work together to create something better. But something darker than the night is descending on the world. Our post-apocalyptic world is about to face Apocalypse. RATED T+In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99