One For Sorrow #1 & Big Burn #1 in Dstlry June 2024 Solicits

Jamie McKelvie's One For Sorrow #1 launches in Dstlry's June 2024 solicits, while Big Burn #1 by Joe Henderson and Lee Garbett is for July,

ONE FOR SORROW #1 (OF 3) CVR A JAMIE MCKELVIE (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jamie McKelvie

JAMIE McKELVIE IS BACK WITH HIS FIRST SOLO CREATOR-OWNED PROJECT IN OVER A DECADE! London, 1900. The capital hums with the energy of the new era, but something darker lurks beneath the surface. A monstrous figure stalks the city's criminal underworld at night, leaving a trail of bloody corpses in its wake. Rumors about the mysterious killer spread like wildfire. It's a demon. A phantom. An angel of vengeance. Nothing can kill it. Nothing can stop it. And once it picks a new target, well, he better have a coffin picked out, because he's already dead. The only clue that a baffled police force has to work with is the black and white feather left on each corpse, leading the press to dub the killer The Magpie. Is the Magpie killing at random, or is there a pattern that no one else can see? Three individuals, strangers to each other, might together have the answer. Madame Hendrikov, the Russian medium with an upper-class clientele desperate for the secrets of the dead. Bess Turner, the East End barmaid caught up in the schemes of an organized crime gang. And Ignatious Thorn, the world's most famous consulting detective, brought to ruin by horrific tragedy. The artistic mastermind behind THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, CAPTAIN CARTER, and CATWOMAN: ONE BAD DAY is back with a new comic unlike anything he's created before. ONE FOR SORROW is an intensely stylish, supernatural suspense thriller, full of kinetic action, bloody revenge, and ghostly mystery. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

BIG BURN #1 (OF 3) CVR A LEE GARBETT

(W) Joe Henderson (A/CA) Lee Garbett

NEW SERIES DEBUT from the Eisner-nominated creative team of SKYWARD! Owen and Carlie are the Bonnie and Clyde of the 21st century – a smooth, slick duo who pull off impossible heists, and have the time of their lives doing it. But when justice finally catches up to them, they think it's all over. Until the Devil himself offers them a deal – their freedom for their very SOULS. But they soon find that without their souls, their love is missing too. So they set out to recruit a crew of the damned for the ultimate heist: break into Hell and steal their souls back. Joe Henderson (SKYWARD, SHADECRAFT, Netflix's Lucifer) and Lee Garbett (SKYWARD, LOKI, UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN) invite you on a thrilling journey to a Hell you've never seen before. A place perfectly designed to give people hope, so that the devil can torture them with it when he takes it away. Again and again. That's right, Hell is a CASINO. And even with the greatest team of thieves, the house always wins. For fans of OCEANS 11, INCEPTION, LUCIFER, OUT OF SIGHT Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #2 (OF 3) CVR A EDUARDO RISSO (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) TBD

"THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, Part 2" The hit Western from DSTRLY by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso — the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 BULLETS — keeps on charging! After the brutal murder of their step-father and the willful abduction of their mother, the three Blood brothers set off in hot pursuit…but their way is fraught with killer bandits, battle-scarred soldiers and female preacher that's not at all what she appears! In the tradition of The Searchers, The Outlaw Josie Wales and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series from writer BRIAN AZZARELLO and artist EDUARDO RISSO — the Eisner award-winning team behind the Vertigo crime classic, 100 BULLETS and Image Comics' MOONSHINE! For fans of YELLOWSTONE 1883, CLINT EASTWOOD, TRUE GRIT. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

BLASFAMOUS #3 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR)

(W/A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

In this final issue, pop icon Clelia faces a crisis after uncovering rival Dorothy's identity. Broken physically and spirtuallyl, she and Father Lev battle against forces of… goodness? As Clelia's world teeters, the righteousness of maintaining the status quo is threatened! Offering an intense exploration of personal and societal values in the glamorous yet ruthless pop industry, Blasfamous comes to a breathtaking, intense climax! The new, exciting series from international superstar Mirka Andolfo (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, HARLEY QUINN, PUNCHLINE). Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

SPECTREGRAPH #2 (OF 4) CVR A CHRISTIAN WARD (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Christian Ward

Trapped in the Malibu mausoleum of late billionaire Ambrose Everett Hall, real estate agent Janie Chase must find a way out to get back to her infant son. Meanwhile, Vesper Quinn, the attaché for the sinister Thanatos Group, searches the mansion for the source of the occult power radiating through its walls… and coming to life before her very eyes. Two of the most celebrated visionaries of the medium, multiple-Eisner Award winners James Tynion IV (THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE, SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, W0RLDTR33) and Christian Ward (BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS, INVISIBLE KINGDOM) invite you into the world of SPECTREGRAPH, a haunting, cerebral horror novel that peels back the layers of America's opulent wealth and uncovers the rot underneath. But be careful: once you enter, you may never leave. SPECTREGRAPH is perfect for fans of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE & THE CONJURING. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

SOMNA HC DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE ED (MR)

(W) Tula Lotay, Becky Cloonan (A) Tula Lotay, Becky Cloonan (CA) Tula Lotay

BECKY CLOONAN AND TULA LOTAY—BOTH WRITING AND DRAWING A GRAPHIC NOVEL TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME! Set amidst the terrifying backdrop of the witch hunts in a quiet 1600s English village, SOMNA follows one woman's descent into an erotic escape from the confines of her puritanical world. From the masterful minds of Becky Cloonan (BY CHANCE OR PROVIDENCE, Wonder Woman) and Tula Lotay (BARNSTORMERS) comes an intoxicating blend of history, eroticism, and the supernatural in SOMNA—an evocative masterpiece that draws inspiration from cinematic folk-horror gems like Midsommar and The Witch—and will transport readers to a world where passion and spirits intertwine, enrapturing your senses and leave you craving more. This Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three issues, the 11 page story from The Devil's Cut, plus a new cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter & a cover gallery, and a tip in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out. Retail: $75.00 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

GONE HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jock

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT FROM JOCK—WRITING AND DRAWING A CREATOR-OWNED PROJECT FOR THE FIRST TIME! On an impoverished and distant planet, where menial workers scratch out a living resupplying starships, the best place to be is GONE… and that's exactly where 13-year-old ABI wants to be. Abi stows away on a colossal luxury space-liner for a chance at a better life. When Abi suddenly finds herself branded a saboteur as she desperately struggles to evade the ship's deadly crew and to stay alive! Beautifully written and drawn by JOCK—Eisner Award winning artist of SNOW ANGELS & BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT—GONE is an action-packed sci-fi adventure where a young heroine confronts betrayal, discovers her true allies, and fights against all odds to discover that nothing is farther away than… home. This Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three issues plus the 11 page story from The Devil's Cut. Retail: $30.00 In-Store Date: 7/31/2024

