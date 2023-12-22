Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Image, Opus Comics, Titan, Viz Media | Tagged: conan, diamond, march 2024, one piece, previews, Solicits, thundercats

One Piece & ThunderCats On The Cover of Next Week's Previews Catalog

The January 2024 edition of Diamond’s monthly Previews catalogue cover-features One Piece, ThunderCats, Conan and Mutant Cats.

Article Summary January 2024 Previews catalogue features One Piece & ThunderCats.

New story arcs including Conan the Barbarian #9 teased.

Titan joins Boom & Dynamite as a Diamond Premier Publisher.

Exclusive sneak peeks of Dune: House Corrino & Vampirella #667.

The January 2024 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is in stores from Wednesday, the 27th of December and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning March 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door. The front cover will feature publisher Viz Media for the first time with One Piece, after new success on Netflix. While the back will feature the second issue of Dynamite Entertainment's ThunderCats. The order form cover will highlight a new story arc in Jim Zub and Roberto de la Torre's Conan the Barbarian #9 from Titan Comics. And the Previews catalogue spine will highlight Mutant Cats from Gungnir Entertainment.

Titan Comics now moves to the front of the Previews catalogue this month, joining Boom Studios and Dynamite as part of Diamond's Premier Publisher tier. Which means that the Diamond Gems of the month are as follows:

Boom Studios' Dune: House Corrino, I Heart Skull-Crusher! #1, and Man's Best #1

Dynamite Entertainment's ThunderCats #2 and Vampirella #667

Image Comics' Feral #1 and Napalm Lullaby #1

Marvel Comics' Black Widow & Hawkeye #1

Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #9 and Don Coppola SC

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

Ablaze Publishing' Tomorrow the Birds TP and Torpedo 1972 #1

Massive Publishing: Misfortune's Eyes #1 and Ninja Funk B.A.D. Music #1

Opus Comics' Nadia & The Nomobots TP

Zenescope Entertainment's Horror & Fantasy Illustrated: Cradle of Shadows

Also highlighted is "a broken war photographer may be an exploited woman's best hope in Titan's Speed Grapher" and "Doctor Who celebrating its 60th-anniversary, Panini's official Doctor Who Magazine celebrates its 600th issue" while "Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla reteam for a horror tale set on the high seas on DSTLRY's White Boat."

