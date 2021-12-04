One-Star Squadron #1 Preview: Comics vs. Capitalism

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! One-Star Squadron #1 launches a new mini-series by Mark Russell and Steve Lieber on Tuesday, and with that creative team, you don't really need to know anything else, but nevertheless you can read a preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC042

1021DC043 – ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1 (OF 6) CVR B STEVE PUGH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC's superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they'll answer any call. Whether it's a children's birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big! Brought to you by Eisner nominee Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Wonder Twins, Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Eisner winner Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen), you'll want to invest early in this one-of-a-kind miniseries that promises a story filled with heart, heroism, and humor.

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

