One-Star Squadron #4 Preview: Maybe They Can Get Jobs at Marvel

Red Tornado must fire half the employees of his hero company in this preview of One-Star Squadron #4. But they'll land on their feet. Maybe all the fired heroes can just go get jobs at Marvel. You know, that would actually be a great way to keep characters fresh instead of killing them off all the time. Just let them go work for the competition for a while. Check out the preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #4

DC Comics

0122DC157

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Everyone must go! Under pressure from the board, Red Tornado is forced to fire some of his hero colleagues so the company can stay afloat. First on the chopping block…Power Girl! Will her self-help bible by Maxwell Lord assure her survival? Or is she as doomed as Krypton once was?

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

