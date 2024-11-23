Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, free comic book day

Oni Press' Blood Type #0, First EC Comics Solo Comic For FCBD

Oni Press' Blood Type #0,,, the First EC Comics solo comic will be launching for Free Comic Book Day next year,

Article Summary Oni Press unveils Blood Type #0 for Free Comic Book Day 2025, marking EC Comics' first solo comic venture.

Blood Type ties into Oni's successful EC Comics revival, featuring acclaimed creators like Bechko and Case.

Fans can expect an exciting twist as Blood Type continues its saga from Epitaphs from the Abyss #3.

Oni Press hints at a major shift with EC Comics' first non-anthology title and more horrors to come in 2025.

Oni Press has been resurgent over the past year – forcefully returning to the Direct Market Top 10 for the first time in nearly five years with series like the Devolver Digital video game adaptation Cult of the Lamb and its brand-new wave of EC Comics, including Epitaphs from the Abyss, Cruel Universe, and the upcoming Shiver SuspenStories and Cruel Kingdom. After debuting with 65,000 copies sold of their first entry in Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 not to mention a raft of imitators from Marvel and Boom), it's no surprise that Oni would be building an even bigger, more horrifying second act for EC's resurrection in 2025.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that Oni would be joining Free Comic Book Day 2025 with a new release called EC Comics Presents Blood Type #0 – a 32-page special re-collecting some of the EC's greatest hits by creators Corinna Bechko, Jonathan Case, Matt Kindt, Kano, and more with a new cover by Russ Manning Award winner Tyler Crook … and leading into "next summer's sinister wave of horrifying new EC Comics titles" including "the first-ever, serialized limited series spinning out of the pages of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS … and much more yet to come!"

But, based on Oni's PR, we have a pretty educated guess on what that might mean… To wit: A story called "Blood Type" (by creators Corinna Bechko and Jonathan Case) first appeared in September's Epitaphs from the Abyss #3, just a few short months ago… But unlike every other story in the horror anthology, this story about a desperate, throat-ripping vampire trapped in a shipwreck ended with a literal question mark:

Says Oni's FCBD PR: "OUT OF THE PAGES OF EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS … BLOOD TYPE IS BORN! Before she rises from the grave and stakes her claim to EC's landmark, first-ever solo series this summer, re-discover the perilous first appearance of the blood-thirsty, bon vivant vampire always in search of a good time … and a fresh kill! Plus: An encore presentation of some of this year's most shocking, fan-favorite EC Comics stories from EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CRUEL UNIVERSE and CRUEL KINGDOM from creators Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) & Jonathan Case (Green River Killer), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) & Kano (Gotham Central), and more with an all-new cover by Eisner Award nominee Tyler Crook (Harrow County, Out of Alctraz) … and an exclusive look ahead at next summer's sinister wave of horrifying new EC Comics titles!

Added Oni President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson: "Very early on in the planning stages of what would become our hugely successful resurgence of the EC Comics line at Oni Press, we challenged ourselves with a series of provocative questions. What kinds of stories would EC be telling today? What new genres would they have pioneered across the decades? And how would EC's disruptive energy shatter and reshape the conventions of comics storytelling in the modern day? BLOOD TYPE is our answer to many of those questions – and a true first for the EC history as a tried-and-true anthology tale from the pages of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS expands outward in new and unexpected ways. We're not saying any more until 2025 – some secrets are worth waiting for!"

Secrets or no, we're placing our bet now: Oni's next EC title for summer 2025 will be Blood Type and it will EC's first non-anthology title, likely picking up where the character's first appearance from Epitaphs from the Abyss #3 left off … which would indeed a major historic first for the EC line, which has always been composed solely of anthologies without any recurring characters (except, naturally, for horror hosts like the original Crypt-Keeper, etc.) Many legendary comics icons – everyone from Superman and Batman to Iron Man and Dr. Strange onward to modern stalwarts like Judge Dredd, the Rocketeer, Hellboy, and more – first appeared in anthologies before stepping into their own adventures… With Blood Type #1 from Oni Press and EC Comics surely on the horizon in 2025, let's see what eBay has to say about that trajectory with regards to Epitaphs From The Abyss #3, shall we? Free Comic Book Day will be held on May 3rd, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!