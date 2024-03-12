Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, kickstarter

Cult Of The Lamb Comic Kickstarter Raises $175,000 In Five Hours

The Cult Of The Lamb comic written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Troy Little from Oni Press has raised $175,000 in five hours on Kickstarter

So Alex Paknadel had a good afternoon. He's the writer for the Cult Of The Lamb comic book spinoff from Oni Press, drawn by Troy Little, which hit Kickstarter today. Here's what he posted to TwitterX:

Alex Paknadel: Uh… we funded in 6 minutes. Thank you?

Alex Paknadel: We're over 500% funded within an hour of launch. I'm stunned. Thank you, everybody.

Alex Paknadel: We are ONE THOUSAND PERCENT funded in under an hour.

Alex Paknadel: (Well) over $100,000 in under two hours. I'm rarely lost for words, but here we are.

Oni Press: The first stretch goal for the @cultofthelamb @Kickstarter from @OniPress and @devolverdigital is unlocked!

Oni Press and Devolver Digital are publishing the first ever comics inspired by the Cult Of The Lamb game as developed by Massive Monster. Devolver Digital head of global licensing and partnerships Fée Heyer said: "Cult Of The Lamb has been an amazing success since launch, expertly tapping into the cultural zeitgeist that has seen fandom for cute, yet horrifying, content go next level. We're over the moon to now partner with Oni Press to create comic books and graphic novels for Cult Of The Lamb fans and we're not even embarrassed to admit we're a little starstruck that Alex Paknadel and Troy Little are the incredible talents behind them."

James Pearmain, art director at developer Massive Monster, said: "Massive Monster is thrilled to bring the dark yet colorful world of Cult Of The Lamb into the realm of comic storytelling. We can't wait for fans to immerse themselves in the rich narrative and enchanting visuals that this adaptation promises to deliver. Offering new insights into Cult Of The Lamb's lore and world, we're excited to share this unique perspective on the story with our dedicated community and newcomers alike."

Said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson: "Cult Of The Lamb is one of the most creatively energizing concepts to emerge from the world of video games in recent years – thanks in all arenas to the hard work and exceptional vision of Devolver Digital. It's little surprise that Cult Of The Lamb has found many millions of ardent followers around the globe, and both Oni Press and our creators are committed to serving Lamb's dark justice with a graphic novel extrapolation that will both enrapture long-time fans and introduce a new legion of readers to this darkly hilarious and compellingly entertaining world."

Cult Of The Lamb: The First Verse includes deluxe versions of the Lamb's comic debut with an exclusive softcover edition, an exclusive hardcover edition, featuring cover art by Juan Gedeon; four single issues featuring new interlocking cover art also by Little, printed on high-quality cardstock and enhanced with UV spotgloss; or, at the campaign's highest levels, one of four limited Heretic Editions, featuring the complete series embellished with alternating demonic foil and featuring new cover art by acclaimed Cult Of The Lamb key artist and character designer Carles Dalmau.

"In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us – young Lamb, the last of their kind – was selected to become a final dark sacrifice. Their death would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods from our realm and usher in a new age ruled by the four eldritch Bishops of the Old Faith. So Lamb died… then forged a deal of their own. At the crossroads of eternity, Lamb was met by the imprisoned deity known as The One Who Waits, who revealed the lies and distortions of the false prophets who rule the world above. And so, Lamb was bequeathed the power and responsibilities of the Red Crown and returned to the land of living with unholy powers to exact vengeance and deliver a new cult unto the Earth. The Bishops of the Old Faith must fall. The disbelievers must be destroyed. And, as Lamb assembles their flock, a new master shall reign over creation. Praise be to the Cult of the Lamb!"

Cult Of The Lamb: The First Verse pre-order campaign is now live and features extensive "Day One" discounts for backers who place their pre-order within the first 24 hours. All items included in the campaign will be fulfilled directly to backers directly in December 2024. It has currently raised $174, 697 pledged against a $10,000 goal from 2321 backers, so that's three stretch goals done, a bonus digital edition, hardcovers get book ribbons and spot gloss and "I got sacrificed" stickers added.

