Cruel Kingdom, EC Comics' Dark Fantasy with Al Ewing & Chris Condon

Cruel Kingdom, EC Comics' Dark Fantasy with Al Ewing, Cullen Bunn, Dennis Culver, Justin Jordan, Leomacs and Chris Condon, announced at SDCC

Article Summary Oni Press unveils "Cruel Kingdom," EC Comics’ first dark fantasy series, debuting January 2025.

Top writers and artists, including Al Ewing and Chris Condon, crafting tales of magic and murder.

Follow-up to the successful "Cruel Universe" sci-fi series, expanding EC's diverse storytelling.

Exclusive reveals and giveaways expected at San Diego Comic Con with notable comic creators.

Oni Press will be breaking new ground for EC's 70+ year legacy by introducing the publisher's first proper "dark fantasy" series — to be entitled Cruel Kingdom and beginning with issue #1 in January immediately following the conclusion of the five-issue Cruel Universe science fiction companion series that's expected to rival Epitaphs from the Abyss' debut.

Says Oni's PR:

WHERE ONCE CRUEL UNIVERSE BECKONED… NOW CRUEL KINGDOM SHALL REIGN!

In the aftermath of the science-fiction anthology Cruel Universe's initial five-issue run, Oni Press is proud to unveil a spellbinding new chapter in the distinguished lineage of EC history! Enter: Cruel Kingdom – EC's first-ever dark fantasy anthology conjuring tales of magic, myth, and murder from forbidden realms long before our own.

Debuting in January 2025, Cruel Kingdom will feature never-before-seen stories of wizardry and wickedness from sordid scribes Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol), Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode), and more with art from, Leomacs (Rogues), and more – plus covers by Adam Pollina (X-Force) and more to yet to revealed!

Expect more details to drop at Friday's EC Comics Lives Again at Oni Press! panel live from San Diego with creators Jason Aaron, Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham, Klaus Janson, Matt Kindt, Jay Stephens, and Ben H. Winters, where the company will also be distributing free copies of this exclusive Richard Corben "Fan-Addict" variant cover for Epitaphs from the Abyss #1… Expect that to be a hot item in the days ahead.

After reporting more than 65,000 copies sold and charting one of the year's biggest new series debuts for the return of EC Comics in Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, Oni Press is kicking off the first day of San Diego Comic Con with a trio of new announcements for the future of the infamous and influential publishing line. Said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson of the success of Epitaphs from the Abyss, as well as today's corresponding announcements of EC's Shiver SuspenStories and Cruel Kingdom: "With EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 now on store shelves, it's safe to say the full-blooded return of EC Comics to store shelves worldwide has exceeded even our own aggressive expectations to become Oni Press' biggest Direct Market launch in a decade. We owe a huge debt of thanks to the fans, creators, and retailers who have supported this righteous resurrection for one of the most iconic and influential publishing houses in the history of the comics medium. It also means the second phase of our ambitious plans to strengthen the scope of our EC publishing program can now be revealed – beginning with a surprise expansion for EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS and continuing into two new releases: this winter's holiday-themed SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES special and EC's first-ever excursion in dark fantasy, CRUEL KINGDOM, beginning in January!"

