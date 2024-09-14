Shiver SuspensStories EC Comics in Oni Press December 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: ec comics, jason aaron

Oni Press has dropped their December 2024 solicits and solicitations, the first publisher off the blocks this month, launching their EC Comics title Shiver SuspenStories #1 with Jason Aaron, Ben H. Winters, Kano, Peter Krause and more, to join Epitaphs from the Abyss #6 and Cruel Universe #5 (of 5). They also launch the Rick and Morty Presents: Maximum Coda #1 comic, accompanied by the collection Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls SC. As well as Skin Police #3 (of 4), The Autumn Kingdom #4 (of 4), Calavera, P.I. #2 (of 4), Sectaurs #3 (of 3), Cemetery Kids Don't Die Vol. 1 SC, Kaijumax Complete Collection Vol. 1 SC, Backtrack Deluxe Edition HC, El Fuego HC, and Mr. Muffins: Defender of the Stars SC. Take a look…

SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES #1 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON, BEN H. WINTERS & MORE

ART BY KANO, PETER KRAUSE & MORE

COVER A BY DARICK ROBERTSON

COVER B BY ADAM HUGHES

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY DARICK ROBERTSON

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, TERROR COMES CALLING WITH 56 PAGES OF SHOCKING CHILLS FROM AN ALL-STAR CAST OF EC'S FINEST FIENDS!

Just in time for Christmas, Oni Press and EC Comics are proud to present Shiver SuspenStories #1—the FIRST in an ALL-NEW series of extra-sized EC specials colliding tales of horror, science fiction, and powerfully potent suspense in one joyously wrapped package that may or may not be leaking something strange under the Christmas tree . . .

Featuring brand-new tales of merry dismemberment and yuletide destruction from writers Jason Aaron (Thor), Ben H. Winters (CBS' Tracker), and more, with artists Kano (Gotham Central), Peter Krause (Irredeemable), and more—plus a newly remastered and authentically restored holiday classic from the EC vaults! Get ready to hear those SLAY BELLS RING—AIN'T IT SICKENING?!

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th, 2024 | $7.99 | 56 PAGES | FC

IOC: 10/24/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #6

WRITTEN BY J. HOLTHAM, MARK RUSSELL & TIM SEELY

ART BY CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVID LAPHAM, & OTHERS

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY TOM FOWLER & BILL CRABTREE

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

EC COMICS HAS AWOKEN FROM THE GRAVE, AND THE MONTHLY SERIES THAT JUST WON'T DIE IS BACK WITH ANOTHER "ALL-KILLER" ISSUE!

Yes, my ghastly ghouls, the horrific comic mag that AiPT! says is fueled by "blood, gore, and the unease rising in your belly" won't stop until it has reaped its revenge! In this month's bountifully bloody issue, join our award-winning team of riotously relentless writers J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), Mark Russell (Batman: The Dark Age), and Tim Seeley (Local Man) and delightfully sinful artists Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead) and David Lapham (Stray Bullets) among others as they set out to etch three all-new tales of pain, fright, and retribution into the tombstones that dot the Grave-Digger's cemetery like so many flies on a moldering corpse. Beware: We're only six issues in—and the fun is just getting started!

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 11/18/2024

FOC: 12/18/2024

CRUEL UNIVERSE #5 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY CORINNA BECHKO, CULLEN BUNN & AMY ROY

ART BY DANIEL IRIZARRI, CLAIRE ROE & OTHERS

COVER A BY GREG SMALLWOOD

COVER B BY MALACHI WARD

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY MALACHI WARD

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

How fragile this tapestry of reality is, yes? What happens when you pull at the lone, loose thread that tethers together the concept you call "human consciousness"? What perceptions will be the first to fall as time and space gives way to the endless cascade of the fourth and fifth dimensions beyond? Can your quaint sense of self handle the unraveling of everything you once thought constant? WE SURE HOPE SO . . . BECAUSE THIS COMIC MIGHT BE THE ONE THING KEEPING YOU SANE!

Peril and panic await within these pages as EC Comics and Oni Press unveil the final, awful truths of this CRUEL UNIVERSE—brought to you by some of today's most brilliantly maniacal minds! Penned with awe and disbelief by the likes of Corinna Bechko, Cullen Bunn, and Amy Roy, and brought to terrible fruition by the limitless atomic collisions of the terribly talented artists Daniel Irizarri, Claire Roe and others. Rejoice, for within these pages, we have found the quantum equation for FEAR!

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

CALAVERA, P.I. #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MARCO FINNEGAN

ART BY MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A BY MARCO FINNEGAN

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY ESTEBAN SÁNCHEZ

The mystery deepens in Marco Finnegan's (Morning Star, Night People) supernatural Chicano noir!

Five years after he was gunned down in cold blood, private investigator Juan Calavera has been resurrected from the dead to help Maria Valdez find her missing son. As he contends with his ghastly new appearance and powerful abilities, Calavera returns to an unrecognizable Los Angeles ravaged by the Great Depression. Meanwhile, hidden amid the fog of the Mexican Repatriation, La Fantasma continues her human trafficking campaign. Will Calavera's thirst for vengeance get in the way of finding Maria's son?

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 9/24/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

SKIN POLICE #3 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JORDAN THOMAS

ART BY DANIEL GETE

COVER A BY DANIEL GETE & JASON WORDIE

COVER B BY ANDY BELANGER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY SHAKY KANE

Rising star Jordan Thomas (The Man From Maybe) and bombshell artist Daniel Gete (Über) continue to shock and fascinate with a jolting current of hi-octane dystopian sci-fi that would make Orwell himself say, "That's seriously messed up." Don't miss the mini-epic of the year!

In his role as an agent of the DIC, Brisson Eckis has earned his reputation as the best of the best. He's made a career hunting and capturing potentially homicidal clones, aka "Dupes," and for him, it's always been business. But when someone very close to him is marked for assassination by the Pro-Dupe League, things are about to get very personal . . .

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/11/2024

AUTUMN KINGDOM #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER A BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER B BY MARIE ENGER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY CHRIS SHEHAN

Behold! The last stand of the fall's phantasmagoric folk-horror odyssey is here—from master storytellers Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the BPRD)!

Sommer and Winter descend into the Autumn Kingdom, so close to rescuing their parents, but shaken and more aware than ever with what they stand to lose in this fight. The sisters encounter the dreadful king of the dying fae realm and learn the truth behind the growing blight—but is it too late to return to their normal lives? Only their sword and their unbreakable bond will tell . . .

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 10/24/2024

FOC: 11/18/2024

SECTAURS #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY DENNIS CULVER

ART BY RAMON BACHS

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY GREY WILLIAMSON

COVER C BY FRANCIS PORTELA & LEONARDO PACIAROTTI

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY A.J. JOTHIKUMAR & ULISES ARREOLA

Writer Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and artist Ramon Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) don't pull any punches as they pay off this tale of tribulation, treachery, and takeover with an unforgettable finale worthy of the iconic heroes of SECTAURS: WARRIORS OF SYMBION!

The fiercest warriors of the Dark Domain have successfully completed their stealth mission and placed Castle Shining under siege. Prince Dargon has been bested in combat by the more experienced General Spidrax. All hope appears to be lost. But even if the Shining Realm's forces of good manage to rally their forces against their enemies, will the cost of victory prove too great?

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/25/2024

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: MAXIMUM CODA #1 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY BROCKTON MCKINNEY

ART BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A BY JARRETT WILLIAMS & HANK JONES

COVER B BY GINA ALLNATT

COVER C BY WARREN WUCINICH

From Brockton McKinney (Savage Squad) and Jarrett Williams (Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls) comes Rick and Morty Presents: Maximum Coda, the 40-page epic, operatic conclusion to the Maximum Trio saga!

It's the final countdown! The musical madman Concerto is back and making one last-ditch effort to rid the world of Rick and Morty! Our ignorant, intrepid heroes must travel to an underwater lair for a final showdown, where they'll face off with Concerto and his crew of musically gifted cronies, and finally discover just what the f**k all of this mess is truly about.

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 PGS. | FC

IOC: 10/24/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY JOSH TRUJILLO & RYAN LITTLE

ART/COVER BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

From the bombastic creative team of writers Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle) and Ryan Little (Marvel Studios' What If . . . ?) and illustrator Jarrett Williams (Super Pro K.O.) comes a world-hopping ode to dreams, love, and the way of the blade . . .

Morty discovers a distinctive sword from Rick's past—the mysterious Ball Blade—and unwittingly opens a portal into a series of worlds rife with conflict (the English 201 kind). Marooned through the portal, Rick, Morty, and Jerry must navigate the worlds of conflict, discover why Rick's Ball Blade is pulling them toward an enchanting, sultry voice from his past, and protect Rick's deeply held dream from the nefarious Casteratis, who seek power through gathering Dream Balls . . . with only the dwindling order of Ball Bladers standing in their way.

Collects issues #1–4 of the miniseries Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls.

ON SALE JANUARY 8th, 2024 | $19.99 | 112 PGS | FC

IOC: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/16/2024

CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE VOL. 1 SC

WRITTEN BY ZAC THOMPSON

ART BY DANIEL IRRIZARI AND GEGÊ SCHALL

COVER BY DANIEL IRIZARRI

YOU'RE ONLY ALIVE IF YOU'RE ONLINE. . . . Experience the acclaimed, terrifying adventure downloading from the cortexes of critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker, The Dregs) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri (XINO, Judge Dredd)!

The twenty-first century sucks hard, but it's been made somewhat tolerable by the latest media innovation to finally unseat the iPhone. Enter the Dreamwave: the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep.

Now the obsession of millions around the globe, it's also the one point of solace for four friends whose lives have been marred by trauma and dysfunction. Together, this group of ultra-online "Cemetery Kids" spend their nights roaming the open world of the most immersive and brutal horror game ever created: Nightmare Cemetery. Together they seek to dethrone an enigmatic humanoid monster known only as the "King of Sleep."

Which was fun—until one of them doesn't wake up and finds their consciousness locked inside a horror game that is anything but imaginary. Now, the three remaining Cemetery Kids must navigate the game's forbidden landscape to rescue their friend . . . and pray that the secret lurking at its center doesn't follow them home.

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th, 2024 | $17.99 | 112 PGS | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 11/11/2024

KAIJUMAX COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY ZANDER CANNON

On a remote island in the South Pacific lies Kaijumax, a maximum security prison for giant monsters. Follow doting father Electrogor as he stands up to the cruel space superhero warden! See corrupt guard Gupta manage his illicit uranium-dealing empire and pay off his gambling debts to the Queen of the Moon! Watch Mecha-Zon battle his own programming when the monster he was created to destroy shows up on the pound! These stories and more will assault you from every angle in the cesspool of corruption that is Kaijumax.

This softcover omnibus—the first of three epic volumes—collects Kaijumax Season One: Terror and Respect issues #1-6 and Kaijumax Season Two: The Seamy Underbelly issues #1–6, by two-time Eisner Award–winner Zander Cannon!

ON SALE JANUARY 15th, 2024 | $39.99 | 304 PGS | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/23/2024

BACKTRACK DELUXE EDITION HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY BRIAN JOINES

ART AND COVER BY JAKE ELPHICK

The Fast and the Furious meets Back to the Future in this high-stakes car race through history from writer Brian Joines (Bill & Ted) and artist Jake Elphick (WWE: NXT Takeover), now collected in a deluxe hardcover edition.

If you had a chance to fix a mistake from your past, would you take it?

Guilt weighs heavily on former criminal "wheelman" Alyson Levy, whose personal life is in tatters. That is, until eccentric businessman Casper Quellex makes her an offer: to participate in a cross-country race where the winner can correct a single mistake from their past. The catch? Each leg of the course will have drivers racing through a different period in history, where they will contend with medieval warriors, dinosaurs, natural disasters, and all-out pirate brawls . . . Quellex is determined to make this his most entertaining race of all time!

Collecting Backtrack #1–10.

ON SALE JANUARY 22nd, 2024 | $39.99 | 288 pgs. | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/30/2024

EL FUEGO HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY DAVID RUBÍN

From visionary storyteller David Rubín (Cosmic Detective, The Hero), El Fuego is a psychological, philosophical, and geographical odyssey through the last remaining days of planet Earth. It is the story of one particular inhabitant, who must decide how much more of himself to give to the greater good before truly finding peace within.

A mass-extinction event is imminent as a giant meteorite is hurtling toward the Earth. Renowned architect Alexander Yorba, entrusted to design a citadel on the Moon which would ensure the survival of humanity, is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Thrust into an existential crisis, Alexander begins to question the validity of his successes, having colluded with the world's elite to spare only the wealthiest members of society, and grapples with what it means to be a decent person in a decaying world.

His spiritual and moral journey will take him from the Moon to Madrid, by way of New York, Helsinki, Amsterdam, and Rome, where he will have to confront his past choices with those who were his greatest influences, in hopes of finding his way . . . before the end comes.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 26th, 2024 | $29.99 | 256 pgs. | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 2/3/2025

MR. MUFFINS: DEFENDER OF THE STARS SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY BEN KAHN

ART/COVER BY GEORGEO BROOKS

Defender of the cosmos! Vanquisher of evil! Failure at frisbee?? Corgi shenanigans, epic space battles, and intergalactic heroes abound in this uplifting, action-packed adventure about the powerful connection between humans and their pets from GLAAD Media Award nominee Ben Kahn (Renegade Rule, Elle Campbell Wins Their Weekend) and illustrator Georgeo Brooks (Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings).

Eleven-year-old Reuben Mahmud just wants a break. When he takes his pet corgi, Mr. Muffins, to the park, he expects to get just that—a break. But what he gets instead is an alien invasion right smack dab in the middle of his neighborhood! Oh! And apparently Mr. Muffins is the chosen one destined to save the galaxy? This should be interesting . . .

Dragged into the middle of an epic space war, Reuben learns that the fate of the entire galaxy rests in Mr. Muffins's adorable corgi paws. It's going to take a lot more than tail wagging and butt waddling to end this war. To turn the tide of the conflict, intergalactic soldier Cassara must show Mr. Muffins how to tap into his cosmic power and be the hero the galaxy needs him to be. But when Mr. Muffins is separated from Reuben and a formidable giant mech-corgi arrives to conquer the world, Mr. Muffins's powers are put to the test. Will Reuben be able to rise to the occasion to help his fluffy best friend? Do Cassara, Reuben, and Mr. Muffins have what it takes to end this war once and for all?

ON SALE JANUARY 22nd, 2024 | $14.99 | 168 pgs. | FC

IOD: 10/24/2024

FOC: 12/30/2024

