Witchblade #1 Gets A Slice Of The Action With 80,000 Orders

A source at Image Comics tells me that the new Witchblade #1 series launching in July has got over 80,000 orders from comic shops.

A source at Image Comics tells me that the new Witchblade #1 series launching in July has got over 80,000 orders from comic book retailers for its first issue, an impressive number for what is not one of the biggest names in comic books – despite having a couple of TV series under her rather skimpy belt. And joins the likes of Ultimate Spider-Man, Transformers, GI Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, Space Ghost and Jonny Quest getting sales numbers that many thought were in the past for such titles.

This magical gauntlet has hidden a hand of Midas, making it the highest Top Cow launch in over a decade and a tentpole title for what is actually going down at Top Cow, the studio owned by Image founder Marc Silvestri publishing through Image Comics.

Image and Top Cow have been pushing The Darkness Kickstarter hard online leading up to this, stating that Jackie Estacado will be getting his own reimagining in 2025. Which will be the thirtieth anniversary of Witchblade, and the new series will begin a year-long ramp up to that date. Giving us a line-wide overhaul for Witchblade, Darkness and the beginnings of a complete Top Cow Universe reimagining rollout.

It will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con, with three foil variants at the show, one from the Image booth, one from Top Cow, and one from Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham, accompanied by attending retailer exclusive covers.

With Spawn making cameo appearances everywhere from Killadephia, to Radiant Black to Blood Squad Seven will Witchblade and Darkness welcome him for their anniversary? Might Detective Sara Pezzini find a reason to cross cases with Sam and Twitch? I'm sure there will be a Top Cow panel at SDCC to watch out for…

WITCHBLADE #1 CVR A SILVESTRI & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240435

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Marc Silvestri (A/CA) Arif Prianto

Series Premiere. Sara Pezzini is back in an all-new origin story! A reimagining of the classic storyline, this high-octane supernatural thriller starts at the beginning with familiar characters and new story arcs. New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious criminal cabal beneath the city, where an ancient power collides and transforms her into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings. From co-creator Marc Silvestri (The Darkness, Cyber Force, Batman and the Joker: The Dearly Duo) and writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, Batwoman, DC Bombshells) with artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad, Power Rangers, Red Sonja) comes a bold new era of Witchblade!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WITCHBLADE #2 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240608

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Fresh from the warehouse massacre, Detective Sara Pezzini is electrified with the power and sensory overload of the Witchblade. Strength, healing, pleasure, rage-every temptation lures her from her mission to find her father's killer. Sara thinks she possesses the Witchblade-but does really it possess her?In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLADE #3 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JUL240588

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Sara Pezzini grapples with the deadly powers of the Witchblade while corrupt cops, human traffickers, and supernatural conspiracies tighten the noose around her neck. A terrifying new hunter emerges in the form of Ian Nottingham, but is he here to save her, sabotage her-or seduce her?In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: $3.99

