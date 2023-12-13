Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dark X-Men, fall of x, orchis, x-men red

Orchis About To Be Attacked By X-Men From Three Directions (Spoilers)

The threat to Orchis comes from X-Men Red #18, Dark X-Men #5 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #117 today

Marvel's X-Men comic books are running full pelt towards the Fall Of The X and the Big Reset. And today, that means X-Men Red #18, Dark X-Men #5 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #117. With Orchis battling from all sides.

In last week's Iron Man, we got an inkling of a mutant invasion of Earth against Orchis coming. And got an inkling of where it was coming, from above. X-Men Red #18 plays out the final battle on Mars between the factions of Arakko.

While in Dark X-Men #5, the battle is from below, with pretenders to the crown of Limbo.

So, just as Storm is tempted by the Apocalypse staff…

So Madelyne Pryor is tempted by her multiversal self.

While Judas Traveller in X-Men Unlimited Infinity #117 reaps the rewards of falling to temptation from Orchis…

So as the battle rages in Dark X-Men, Madelyne Pryor may be planning for the future…

As do Apocalypse and Storm, looking to take the battle to Earth and Orchis from above…

Where Firestar is ready to take down Orchis from within.

And Madylene Pryor from below…

Oh and it looks like Thor may be up for the fight as well in today's Immortal Thor #5…

Is a quadruple pincer movement coming for Orchis? X-Men Red #18 and Dark X-Men #5 are published today, X-Men Unlimited #117 dropped yesterday on the app.

X-MEN RED #18

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230679

(W) Al Ewing (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Stefano Caselli

FINAL BATTLE! Their armies have clashed – and torn a world apart. Now, finally, the two war leaders meet. Storm versus Genesis for the fate of the Red Planet – as the planet itself fights alongside them! Will Planet Arakko survive? And more – is the secret dream of En Sabah Nur about to come true…? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99 DARK X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230675

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Stephen Segovia

INFERNO! The Limbo Embassy falls as Orchis' secret weapon against Madelyne Pryor ascends to the throne. When the flames die down, who will emerge as the one true Goblin Queen – and will any of the Dark X-Men survive to see the outcome?! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #117

Published: December 11, 2023

Writer: Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando

Penciler: Guillermo Sanna IMMORTAL THOR #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230710

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

THE ALL-NEW THOR CORPS! Toranos has returned – and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army. But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder…what then? This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the battle that will define him.

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

