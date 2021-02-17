Orcs In Space: The New Comic From Rick & Morty Creator Justin Roiland

I'm a big fan of Rick and Morty, and I'm assuming most of you are reading this right now are, too (the headline worked!). Well, Justin Roiland, the show's creator and lead voice actor, has created a new comic book that's coming out in July from the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group called Orcs In Space, and they're inviting you to "Hijack a Spaceship and Take a Joyride in an all New Out-of-this-World Adventure."

So besides being about Orcs…in space, what else is this new comic about? The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group sent us the following summary:

"Gor, Kravis, and Mongtar are three orcs trying to survive while on the run from everything and everyone on their homeworld. When the naïve bureaucrats from StarBleep land on their planet, the orcs unwittingly steal the most advanced ship in the fleet and blast into the darkest reaches of the outer galactigon. Now the universe's most wanted, the orcs befriend the ship's AI, D.O.N.A., in a bid to get free… but will that be enough to escape StarBleep?"

Roiland won't be working alone on the book and is teaming up with writers Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, and Abed Gheith, writer-illustrator François Vigneault, and colorists DJ Chavis and Dave Pender.

On how this all came together, co-creator Rashad Gheith said, "What would happen if orcs stole a ship and were flung into space? I pitched the question to Justin over eight years ago, and the idea never left our heads. Born from a fascination with orcs, who haven't been given much of a spotlight (always the side characters—the dumb henchmen of some greater, evil force), and our love for space voyage shows like Star Trek and Farscape, we knew the combination would be exciting," said Rashad. "It was initially conceptualized as a cartoon, but when Oni gave us the opportunity to make a comic, it felt like the perfect medium to start with. Rick and Morty fans and lovers of sci-fi/fantasy are in for a real treat, and we can't wait to share it with everyone. So…what would happen if orcs got flung into space?"

Roiland added, "When Rashad told me about Orcs in Space, I knew right away it was a fantastic idea. Three dumb orcs at the helm of a ship far beyond their understanding. Going on this journey with them, watching them bumble around with powers way beyond their comprehension. It's going to be fun to watch them grow and learn how to harness sci-fi to their advantage. It always felt like such a strong idea to me, and thanks to Oni Press, it's finally seeing the light of day."

In addition to the standard cover seen above, there will also be variant covers by Nicole Goux, François Vigneault, and Justin Roiland.

If you want to get your copy of Orcs In Space, it will be hitting shelves on July 7.