Orcs!: The Curse #1 Preview: Orcish Exploitation

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The titular Orcs are just trying to enjoy a fun dance party in this preview of Orcs!: The Curse #1, but a the wizard-industrial complex wants to send them to war instead. Typical! Check out the preview below.

ORCS!: THE CURSE #1
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR220661
APR220662 – ORCS THE CURSE #1 (OF 4) CVR B POWELL – $5.99
(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen
The fun and fantastical ORCS! series from creator Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) returns with a new installment featuring our favorite underdog heroes: Bog, Pez, Zep, Utzu, and Gurh!

After returning from their travels and celebrating with a dance party, a prank gone wrong inadvertently unleashes something ancient and evil.

Even worse, in a tower in the middle of a dark forest, a wizard with grand, sinister plans needs a real army, and his sight turns toward the Orcish tribe…
In Shops: 6/8/2022
SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.