Orcs!: The Curse #1 Preview: Orcish Exploitation

The titular Orcs are just trying to enjoy a fun dance party in this preview of Orcs!: The Curse #1, but a the wizard-industrial complex wants to send them to war instead. Typical! Check out the preview below.

ORCS!: THE CURSE #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220661

APR220662 – ORCS THE CURSE #1 (OF 4) CVR B POWELL – $5.99

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

The fun and fantastical ORCS! series from creator Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) returns with a new installment featuring our favorite underdog heroes: Bog, Pez, Zep, Utzu, and Gurh! After returning from their travels and celebrating with a dance party, a prank gone wrong inadvertently unleashes something ancient and evil. Even worse, in a tower in the middle of a dark forest, a wizard with grand, sinister plans needs a real army, and his sight turns toward the Orcish tribe…

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

