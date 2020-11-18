Oregon Brewery Ninkasi Give Away Free Comic From Dark Horse

Ninkasi is an Oregon brewery that is now moving into comic books. And are giving away a free comic book that they created with Dark Horse Comics, Legend of Ninkasi: Rise of Craft to launch their 19.2oz. comic cans series.

Written by Ninkasi co-founder Jamie Floyd and Jim Gibbons and illustrated by Eduardo Francisco, the story follows the Goddess Ninkasi, Tricerahops, Jamie Floyd & Nikos Ridge, and other familiar characters in the pursuit of delicious beer.

Here's the link to the sign-up form – they seem to ship internationally as well. Though you have to be 21 years or over to get the comic – or at least tell them you are.

Jamie Floyd brewed his first batch of homebrew in the kitchen of a University of Oregon campus co-op called The Lorax in 1990.. That first stout propelled Jamie into an 11-year brewing career at Steelhead Brewery in Eugene.

Introduced through mutual friends, the two had become buddies at a time when Jamie was ready to embark on his own. Over a pint of Jamie's beer, finance Nikos Ridge and Jamie discussed the potential of opening a brewery – a dream Jamie was certain to make happen. With Jamie's brewing background and Nikos' finance knowledge, the two had a winning combination to successfully open a business. After leaving the pub, Jamie eagerly waited an hour before calling Nikos with an affirmative, "this is happening."

Jamie and Nikos knew they not only wanted a brewery, but they wanted to do things a little differently. The dream: become "the village brewer," providing a place for people to come together over a pint. Looking to brewing history, the two decided to name the brewery Ninkasi [nin-kah-see], the ancient Sumerian Goddess of Fermentation.

After scraping together enough funds from friends and family, the two produced their first batch of beer in June, 2006. This inaugural batch of Total Domination IPA was the result of a 17-hour brew day inside a leased space in Springfield, Ore. The following six months, Jamie and Nikos continued to brew on a 15-barrel brewhouse located within a German restaurant.

In 2007, Ninkasi moved to its current location in Eugene's Whiteaker neighbourhood. Known for its eclectic art, the two knew this neighbourhood would easily foster community. Fast forward to 2011, and the hard work of both founders landed them the fastest-growing craft brewery in the United States with a top-selling IPA in Oregon. Fast forward to the present day, and Ninkasi ranks the 38th largest craft brewer in the United States (Brewers Association, 2018).

The brewery continues to grow while remaining fully independent and continuously focused on community. A team of two has increased to over 100 employees who operate Ninkasi's Better Living Room, production and lab facilities, salesforce, marketing teams, local distribution arm, and a donation program.

And now… a comic book. Produced by their local comic book publisher, Dark Horse Comics.