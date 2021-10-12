Origin Of Bane's Daughter, Vengeance, Revealed In Joker #8 (Spoilers)

A while ago, Bleeding Cool ran some Gotham Gossip about an upcoming new character for the Batman books who we erromneously first called Lady Bane but later found this was to be Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane. And, Weapon X-style, she was the result of scientific experimentation and intervention, taking place in the laboratories of Santa Prisca, the fictional DC Carribean island and home to Bane's criminal empire, the same place where the performance enhancer drug known as Venom was perfected. And it seems it has been put to use, The Joker #2.

But in today's Joker #8 by James Tynion IV and Guillem March, it appears that her entire life may have been created by said scientists, and no one having sex with the late departed Bane was necessary to create Vengeance… and point her at the person erroneously believed to have ended Bane's life on A-Day at Arkham Asylum.

Looks like Bane may be getting his own clone war… and building a new Bane may be the way he comes back, in one form or other. And may be surprised he has a new daughter in Vengeance. Batman, X-Men, Spider-Man, everyone's getting clone-resurrected these days… where will this sort of thing end? And how messily?

JOKER #8 CVR B JORGE MOLINA VAR

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Jorge Molina

Jim Gordon was warned, to "head back to the light while you still can," but his quest to apprehend The Joker is taking him deeper into darkness. Could The Joker actually be innocent of the attack on Arkham Asylum? Punchline Back-Up: It's a jailbreak as Bluebird must escape from Blackgate before Punchline and her gang can murder her! Retail: $5.99 FOC Date: 09/19/2021