You Can Own The Original Art To Rob Liefeld's Captain America Breasts

Heritage Auctions has this original Rob Liefeld Captain America art up for auction soon, one of his most famous and mocked pieces of artwork.

Heritage Auctions has this original Rob Liefeld art up for auction soon, one of Rob Liefeld's most famous – and most mocked – pieces of artwork over the years, usually regarding the anatomy of Captain America's chest. As of 2016, Rob Liefeld started to get the joke, tweeting "Of course I'm #teamcap. I didn't give him those big tits for nuthin….",

Rob Liefeld – Captain America "Heroes Reborn" Promotional Illustration Original Art (c. 1996). This is it… the most infamous comic illustration ever created! Love him or hate him, Rob Liefeld has made a name for himself in the comics industry as a superstar artist and creator throughout his 35 years in comics. His art style has been the focus of debate for fans over the years, with this promotional illustration of Captain America created for the Heroes Reborn event, which marked his return to Marvel after leaving the comic's giant to form Image Comics, the main subject of people's love/ire. The piece has spawned countless memes and populates any Google search involving "Liefeld" or "Captain America". It is unlikely that any other piece in comics history has been more talked about or gotten more attention, especially since the age of the internet! Ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9.5" x 15.25". Rough upper right side edge, whiteout corrections/touch-ups, blue pencil in the lower right corner, and light handling wear. Signed by Liefeld in the bottom left corner and in Excellent condition.

This is how the piece appeared as a promotional image for Rob Liefeld's run on Captain America for Marvel Comics as part of Heroes Return in the mid-nineties.

Recently, Rob Liefeld posted the following variant covers from an upcoming issue of Captain America, saying, "Had to get something off my chest. #exclusive #CaptainAmerica #marvel #whatnot #nycc #EXCLUSIVE".

Rob Liefeld is fully embracing the meme aspect of the original, for what appears to be a WhatNot exclusive variant cover for New York Comic Con of the new Captain America #1 by J. Michael Straczynski and Jesus Saiz published this week. New York Comic-Con will be held at the Javits Center on the weekend of the 12th of October to the 15th. WhatNot is a streaming sales platform for geek media, and is expected to have a presence and a booth on the show floor of New York Comic Con somewhere central.

