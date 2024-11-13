Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. And it expands Bruce Wayne's social group.

Article Summary Discover the expansion of Bruce Wayne's social group in Absolute Batman #2.

Meet the adult Absolute versions of classic villains in a new story arc.

Unveil Absolute Catwoman and explore Bruce Wayne's past.

Anticipate thrilling new alliances and enemies for Batman's future.

Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. And it expands Bruce Wayne's social group, the kids he grew up with as seen in the first issue last month…

… and giving us the adult versions of Absolute Penguin, Absolute King Croc, Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Riddler. But there is someone missing in their poker game tonight, and an empty chair.

Selina Kyle. And a memory from Bruce Wayne's early days after the death of his father…

Welcome, Absolute Catwoman. It's all a little Gotham TV series, is it not? Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today. And will, most likely, outsell everything else on the comic book store stand, again and get a second print before the day is out…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SNYDER AND DRAGOTTA'S BRAND-NEW TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT RAMPAGES ON! Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

NEW FRIENDS, NEW ENEMIES! Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they're coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!