Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. And it expands Bruce Wayne's social group.

Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. And it expands Bruce Wayne's social group, the kids he grew up with as seen in the first issue last month…

New Looks For Familiar Characters In Absolute Batman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

… and giving us the adult versions of Absolute Penguin, Absolute King Croc, Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Riddler. But there is someone missing in their poker game tonight, and an empty chair.

Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Selina Kyle. And a memory from Bruce Wayne's early days after the death of his father…

Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Welcome, Absolute Catwoman. It's all a little Gotham TV series, is it not? Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today. And will, most likely, outsell everything else on the comic book store stand, again and get a second print before the day is out…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
SNYDER AND DRAGOTTA'S BRAND-NEW TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT RAMPAGES ON! Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
NEW FRIENDS, NEW ENEMIES! Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they're coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4
(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Nick Dragotta
Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

 

