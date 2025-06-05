Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, greg capullo

Our First Look At Greg Capullo's Artwork For Deadpool/Batman

Our first look at Greg Capullo's artwork for the Marvel/DC Comics crossover, Deadpool/Batman

Article Summary Greg Capullo shares first previews of his artwork for the Deadpool/Batman Marvel/DC crossover comic.

The crossover one-shot features talents like Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, and more.

Written by Zeb Wells, the story brings Deadpool to Gotham City, pairing him with Batman.

Capullo teases artistic details and excitement for drawing both Batman and Deadpool together.

Greg Capullo is one of the artists on the Marvel side of the Deadpool/Batman crossover coming in September, in a story written by Zeb Wells. And he is joining Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Adam Kubert, Terry Dodson, and Gurihiru in that comic book one-shot, to be followed by another in November from DC Comics by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. And now Greg Capullo, fresh from a back-and-forth with Rob Liefeld, has been posting to Instagram with art from the upcoming Deadpool/Batman crossover.

With, seemingly, Bruce Wayne in his Wayne Manor mansion. The jokes that Deadpool will be making about that living arrangement write themselves. But instead we have Zeb Wells to do that… though Greg asks on Instagram, "To add stubble or not to add stubble. THAT is the question". Add the stubble, Greg, it's late in the day, or if it's early in the morning, Batman hasn;t slept yet. One way or another, it's the five o'clock shadow of the bat. Damn, these jokes really do write themselves.

Deadpool/Batman #1 will be published in September from Marvel Comics, featuring the first look at Batman's new logo.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens." – Zeb Wells "Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I've had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don't wake me!" – Greg Capullo

