Own Cheryl Blossom's First Appearance From ComicConnect

Cheryl Blossom became an overnight fan favorite thanks to becoming one of the main five in Riverdale. But did you know the vivacious red-head made her first appearance in Archie's Girls Betty and Veronica #320? In 1982 Dan DeCarlo unleashed Cheryl into the world, only for Archie Comics to quickly put her on a semi-hiatus due to parental uproar over the overtly sexy Cheryl. She would then reemerge in the 90's thanks to Archie's Love Showdown, and she's remained mostly in the Archie Comics Universe eye ever since. If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Cheryl Blossom history, look no further than this book. Hopeful owners can find this copy during this month's ComicConnect Event Auction, which ends on Tuesday, May 19th.

This beautiful CGC graded 7.5 with white pages book is perfect for every Cheryl and Archie Comics fan. According to GPA, other graded 7.5's have held steady to a $220 price point. Betty and Veronica #320 has maintained its popularity with the Archie Comics crowd. While it is not a particularly rare book, it is still a commanding presence when it comes up for auction.

The cover features Betty and Veronica in a garden, presumably during summer. It's a fun cover with Betty taking a jab at both Veronica and the other weeds in her garden. We also see Cheryl in the corner, with the editor informing us about Riverdale's newest bombshell. Archie had no clue what power they were about to release onto the world — or maybe they did and played their cards right.

There's still time for you to get your bids in with this auction ending on May 19th, which is part of Session 2 of Event Auction #42. ComicConnect has some other great Archie Comics up for sale, as well as books from Marvel and DC! You will need a ComicConnect account to bid on this beauty, but I promise you. It's worth having an account.