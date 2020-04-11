How Much Will These Pages of Dark Knight and Watchmen Sell For?

Heritage Auctions is continuing to list some original comic book artwork from some of the most sought-after comic book artists in the world. Some of their most sought-after work as well. Joining their current catalogue are two beauties from the eighties, when everything changed, Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's The Dark Knight Returns and Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen.

So we have Batman: The Dark Knight Falls page 24 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. On this page Batman convinces the Mutants to help save the city and we see James Gordon in action. Rendered in ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 17". Signed by Miller in the lower margin. Glass front framed to 19.25" x 26". Currently with a bid of $15,000 but odds are it will go to is figures. The same may also be said about a page from Watchmen #10 by Dave Gibbons, signed by Gibbons and Alan Moore. And currently with a bid of $12,500.

With Nite Owl and Rorschach reconnected and shots of the Owl Ship in the first tier, produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.75". The page was personalized by Moore and Gibbons to Karl Kesel, comic book creator and husband to Watchmen editor Barbara Kesel. It is currently receiving bids of up to $12,000. I wonder how much they sold it for back then?

Previously, splash pages of The Dark Knight Returns have sold for up to half a million dollars. This will in all likelihood sell for much less but may still break the six-figure mark. Watchmen's first page sold for less than a tenth of that ten years ago, but its value is likely to have risen since, especially such a page with both Nite Owl and Rorschach. Other pages by Frank Miller up for auction include this splash page from 300 with a bid of $10,000. While Dave Gibbons' very early 6-page splash poster original art is also going for just $1000 right now on Heritage Auctions.