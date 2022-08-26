Pakkins Land's 25th Anniversary in Blood Moon November 2022 Solicits

Blood Moon Comics is giving Pakkin's Land a 25th anniversary. The comic has certainly been around. Creators Gary Shipman and Rhoda Shipman self-published the comics in 1995 as a series of ashcans before being picked up by Caliber Comics in 1996 as Pakkins' Land: Paul's Adventure, launching an all-ages imprint, Tapestry. In June 1997 Tapestry published Pakkins' Land Issue #0, as a prologue ahead of a new series, Pakkins' Land: Quest For Kings, switching to an early webcomic for Mania.com, with Caliber publishing Pakkins' Land: Forgotten Dreams, a series which was finished off in 2000 at Image Comics.

The series was revised and collected in 2000 by the Shipman's own self-publishing imprint, Pakkins Presents. It was then reprinted in colour by Alias Enterprises as a monthly title. In 2011 it was collected again by Lamp Post Inc. And now Blood Moon Comics is reprinting the first issue again -is there more to come? What about the planned Omnibus? Here are the Blood Moon November 2022 solicits and solicitations in full.

PAKKINS LAND #1 25TH ANNIVERSARY ED

(W) Gary Shipman (A / CA) Gary Shipman

In October 1996 the first issue of Pakkins' Land was published by Caliber Comics. This began the series on a journey that would span a quarter of a century and would go on to gain the accolades of the comic book industry. To commemorate 25 year we are offering a full color issue #1 with a new wraparound cover featuring Paul and his friend. A series of strange events brings our hero, Paul, to a fantastic world called Pakkins' Land. There he meets a mysterious giant Eagle of light who gives Paul a feather as a token of friendship. At the touch of the feather Paul feels something magical, and as the Eagle mysteriously vanishes, Paul realizes that he is lost in this new world. Soon Paul is befriended by a pair of talking animals, who set off together to find the lost King Aryah, and to try to return Paul to his home.

COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #4 CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ

(W) Jonathan Chance (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

At the Green Man Tavern, Jack consults the three plague doktors for help-but not without a hefty fee.

ENDANGERED TP

(W) Jon McCarthy (A) Ron Joseph (CA) Richard Clark

Humanity has become an endangered species after nuclear war. The survival of our species rests with a group of scientists aboard a low-orbiting space station. Their solution to stabilizing their uninhabitable home has unknowingly facilitated the evolution of the insects that survived the fallout. Now the time has come for mankind to return home, but their fight for survival is just beginning. Collects issues #1-4.

ICE CANYON MONSTER #5 (OF 7) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Fans of Monsters and Cthulhu, rejoice! The monsters have risen! The tupilaq octopus continues to leave a trail of destruction across and around the entire island of Greenland. Who will rise to challenge the tupilaq octopus?

ICE CANYON MONSTER #6 (OF 7) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The tupilaq octopus has been challenged and this is a clash of underwater titans!

ICE CANYON MONSTER #7 (OF 7) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The epic conclusion to the series that explored monsters, family heritage, curses, and sorcery!

SULFUR WELLS #5 CVR B SCALIA (MR)

(W) Otis Crane (A) Deivid Deon (CA) Sara Stella Scalia

Tribulations and Initiations: Talmage, Conrad, and Ophelia have explored and documented the catacomb they found and evaded quinten with the brutal assistance of Balaam. Now that the group has linked back up with Suzanne, their combined information will pop the top off of what they thought they knew about the typids. With possession of their new understanding, additional evaluations and expeditions must be conducted.

USHER OF THE DEAD GAIJIN IN TOKYO ONESHOT (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Jaimie Engle (CA) Kool as Heck

An American Gaijin in 1999 Tokyo discovers her Japanese neighbor has just murdered her husband. And she's not surprised. His temper mixed with her subservience was a surefire imbalance destined for disaster. But Sariel, the Usher of the Dead ,who orchestrates these life transitions, may find the strings of the living are being pulled by an ancient spirit.

