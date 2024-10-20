Papa Duke #1 in Execution Posse Holdings' January 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Execution Posse Holdings, Papa Duke

Papa Duke #1 launches in Execution Posse Holdings' January 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as Stitches #2

Renowned creators Aimee DeLong and Gershon Villamor spearhead Papa Duke, in development with Sony.

Stitches #2 continues with exciting contributions from artists Jaycee Jan Geronga and Sergio Boyax Melegrito.

Execution Posse Holdings expands from a record label to a dynamic comic book publisher.

Papa Duke #1 launches in Execution Posse Holdings' January 2025 solicits and solicitations. Listed in Lunar Distribution's listings, they are also listed under Keenspot in Diamond Comic Dsutruibutors' listings out next week. With Papa Duke #1 launching by Aimee DeLong and Gershon Villamor, spinning out of their other comic book Stitches, which has its second issue by Anastazja Davis, Jaycee Jan Geronga, Sergio Boyax Melegrito, listed in these solicitations, and both in development with Sony Entertainment, apparently. Execution Posse Holdings was just a record label but is now a comic book publisher as well. They previously published Killtown and Lipstick Cliqa, both picked up from Scout Comics.

(W) Aimee DeLong (A) Gershon Villamor

In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. Assisted by his fiendish disciple Ives, Papa Duke positions the beautiful Mother Vega as the ultimate goddess-queen of his domain. But first, Papa Duke and Ives must destroy everything Mother Vega cares about — including her lover Cassandra. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

(W) Anastazja Davis (A) Jaycee Jan Geronga, Sergio Boyax Melegrito (CA) Todd Skull, Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! At the invitation of Papa Duke, Crooks and a select group of his Stitches travel to Blood World where they embrace their newfound status and perks. Partying and wreaking havoc in Blood World City, the Stitches manage to piss off nearly every gang in town. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

