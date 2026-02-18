Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: comicspro, Ignition Press, vertigo

Party Late at ComicsPRO, from Ignition to Vertigo to Massive-Verse... even an In-N-Out truck...

Article Summary ComicsPRO 2026 brings retailers, publishers, and creators together in Glendale for days of networking.

Nightly parties include Ignition Press, DC Vertigo, and Radiant Black 5th Anniversary celebrations.

Special events feature an In-N-Out truck, exclusive gifts for retailers, and charity auctions with cocktails.

Expect networking, parties, and comic industry connections despite some elevator drama at the hotel.

It's all go at ComicsPRO, the comic book industry event being held in Glendale, California, with retailers, publishers, distributors and creators ready to glad hand, or glad any part of the human body you'd care to name. However, disaster has struck as there is currently only one elevator/lift working for the hotel. They are hopeful to get a second elevator working in the afternoon, and guests are also welcome to use the service elevator in the gift shop. But they do suggest that folks give themselves an extra twenty minutes when trying to get downstairs… But why go back to your hotel room when there's so much else going on…

Wednesday

In-N-Out Truck with hamburgers and fries, sponsored by Ignition Press tonight from 8.30-10pm outside the Hilton Hotel. Meal tickets will be given to registered attendees when you pick up your badge. If you didn't get one, come see the Ignition Press crew, Filip, Bre, and Dan, at the shiw,

Opening Night Reception sponsored by Oni Press and IDW Publishing, 9.30-11pm in the Brand Ballroom, Hilton

Provides publishers, retailers, and comic creators a chance to socialize and celebrate the kickoff of the ComicsPro Annual Meeting.

Thursday

Ignition Press Party, 7-10pm. Verse LA. RSVP needed, available here.

7-10pm. Verse LA. RSVP needed, available here. We ♥️ Comics Party, 8-10pm, Golden Brew Brewery, 5410 W San Fernando Rd

Hosted by your favorite comic book creators just for retailers! The first 100 retailers will get a special gift at the entrance! Free drinks and food will be provided.

DC Vertigo Party, 8-11pm, Golden Brew Brewery, 5410 W San Fernando Rd

Friday

Charity Auction sponsored by Kodansha USA Publishing and Yen Press, 9-11.45pm, Hilton Glendale Ballroom 1-4

The Charity Auction, sponsored by KODANSHA USA PUBLISING and YEN PRESS, supports both BINC and ComicsPRO. Please contribute items for the auction! Please come to our auction and bid! And our bar will be serving a special cocktail for this occasion! "The Blue Lock with a side of Green Yuri" to celebrate both of our Sponsors!

Blue Lock – published by Kodansha USA, is a series about a ruthless, high-stakes soccer training program created to find Japan's ultimate striker after the national team's World Cup Failure.

Green Yuri refers to the Manga Published by Yen Press "The Guys She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All". It's a smash-hit high school romance known for its signature green-toned, stylized art. The term highlights the series' unique visual style, which heavily features green backgrounds to create a fresh, vibrant aesthetic.

Saturday

Radiant Black 5 Year Anniversary Party , 7-10pm, Revenge Of.

RSVP Needed.

Bus Tour – Collector's Paradise comic store, Relentless brewery, Revenge Of comic store, 4.15-10pm

Hilton Lobby. You can reserve a seat on the bus.

