Pat Shand on Gangster Ass Barista in Black Mask November 2022 Solicits

Pat Shand and Renzo Rodriguez launch their new series Gangster Ass Barista in the new Black Mask November 2022 solicits and solicitations. Pat tells Bleeding Cool "Anyone who has worked years in food service can tell you the funniest, most shocking, most terrible stories you've ever heard. Gangster Ass Barista takes real-life on-the-job stories from my time as a barista and fast food worker and turns them into a comedy/crime thriller. From customers who make you hold their baby so they can knock out another customer, to the insane things left behind, to the way people are so quick to rob you of your humanity over a latte order, Gangster Ass Barista is my ode to everyone who has worked behind a sticky counter." Go take a look…

GANGSTER ASS BARISTA #1 CVR A HUGHES & CRAMB (MR)

(W) Pat Shand (A) Renzo Rodriguez (CA) Conor Hughes, Fin Cramb

A COFFEE-FUELED CRIME COMEDY FROM PAT SHAND (DESTINY NY, AZZA THE BARBED, VAN HELSING)!

Trinity used to live a life of crime, but now she has left behind her old life and works at a coffee shop. Unfortunately, making ends meet isn't easy to do with a minimum wage job. Not to mention the fact that customers are beginning to get on Trinity's nerves, and it's getting harder and harder to not let her old tendencies take control.

When Trinity's past comes calling, it's like the famous quote: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"

Includes a bonus comic in each issue!

Collect covers by rising stars Conor Hughes (WHITE ASH), Elisa Romboli (ALICE IN LEATHERLAND, A THING CALLED TRUTH), & series co-creator Renzo Rodriguez (BREATHLESS)!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ROGUE STATE #2 CVR A GRANDA (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A / CA) Carlos Granda

As Dust Girl continues her search for Taylor, the Blackshirts are close on her trail… if she's not careful, Dust Girl will find her way to their secret prison the hard way.

From writer Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT, GODKILLER) and artist Carlos Granda (PIROUETTE, CALEXIT: SAN DIEGO), comes this tale of rebelling against tyranny, reconquering stolen land, punching fascists in the face, and building a better nation.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99