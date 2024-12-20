Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, Solomon Kane

Patch Zircher's Solomon Kane #1 in Titan Comics' March 2025 Solicits

SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250378

JAN250379 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR B MIGNOLA (MR)

JAN250380 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR C ZIRCHER (MR)

JAN250381 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR D MACCLEAN (MR)

JAN250382 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR E BRERETON (MR)

JAN250383 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR F WILLIAMS III (MR)

JAN250384 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR G MIGNOLA VIRGIN (MR)

JAN250385 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR H WILLIAMS III FOIL TRADE (

JAN250386 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR I MIGNOLA FOIL TRADE (MR)

JAN250387 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR J COLOR BLANK SKETCH (MR)

JAN250388 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #1 CVR K 5 COPY INCV ZIRCHER VIRGI

(W) Patch Zircher (A) Patch Zircher (CA) J. H. Williams

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK!

The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING!

Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG OMNIBUS REG ED GN VOL 06 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250390

(W) Michael Fleisher, Larry Yakata (A / CA) John Buscema

THIS EPIC OMNIBUS INCLUDES OVER 625 PAGES FEATURES DIGITALLY REMASTERED ARTWORK AND A BONUS SECTION OF RARELY SEEN ARTWORK.

In an Omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Mich ael Fleisher's two years on Conan the Barbarian, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork. Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes and an old friend: The scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra, the conniving Baron Vjerzak and Conan's old comrade Fafnir!

Includes two mighty Annuals and a classic issue of What If? that asks the question: What if Conan was stranded in the 20th century?

This volume Reprints: CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #150-171, CONAN THE BARBARIAN ANNUAL (1973) #8-9, WHAT IF? (1977) #43.

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

CONAN BARBARIAN #19 CVR A DE LA TORRE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250392

JAN250393 – CONAN BARBARIAN #19 CVR B RUDY (MR)

JAN250394 – CONAN BARBARIAN #19 CVR C HARRIS (MR)

JAN250395 – CONAN BARBARIAN #19 CVR D DONOVAN (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Roberto De La Torre

The triumphant new era of Conan continues!

From acclaimed creators Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Doug Braithwaite (Punisher, Justice)!

In the days following Bêlit's tragic demise, Conan traveled through jungles of the southern kingdoms but there's no time for grief – a deadly hunter stalks the Cimmerian, bent on bloody vengeance. Who is this strange foe and what do they know about the ancient power rising in Stygia?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG GN VOL 02 (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

FEB240519

FEB240520 – CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET ED GN VOL 02 (RE

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Gil Kane, John Buscema (CA) Neal Adams

The adventure continues, in this collection of classic Conan stories, perfect for fans and collectors alike!

Tired of the thieving life, Conan signs on as a mercenary for the warring kingdom of Turan. The enemy will tell of Conan's legendary skill in battle – if any of them live to tell the tale – but palace intrigue may prove more dangerous to the barbarian.

Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #27-51 and ANNUAL #1; GIANT-SIZE CONAN #1-4 and material from SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #1, #8 and #10.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1-4 PACK 2 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250400

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Photo

LIMITED BONUS COVER ONLY AVAILABLE IN THIS PACK!

Collects Heat Seeker: Combustion #1-4 photo covers starring cosplayer MARISA ROPER plus a bonus #1 photo virgin variant – exclusive to this pack! Limited to only 600 copies.

A biological weapon that could kill millions… a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear… and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LOOSE END #2 CVR A CARANFA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250401

JAN250402 – LOOSE END #2 CVR B HACK FEAR AND LOATHING HOMAGE (MR)

JAN250403 – LOOSE END #2 CVR C HYMEL (MR)

(W) Dave Dwonch (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Claudia Caranfa

FANS OF CULT CINEMA, PREPARE TO STRAP YOURSELVES IN, A HOLIDAY FULL OF DRUGS, DRINKING AND DANGER AWAITS!

Steven joins the Hollywood elite on their no-holds-barred Mexico trip with only one thing on his mind: kill producer Benny Blevins. Juggling the very high, playboy lifestyle he's been thrown into, Steven waits for the perfect time to kill, only to see his plan go up in smoke during a drug deal gone horribly wrong.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS TP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250404

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Alan Quah

THE DEBUT GRAPHIC NOVEL SET IN SEMINAL MEDIEVAL FANTASY MMORPG RUNESCAPE EXPANDS ON THE FAN-FAVORITE GOD WARS DUNGEON QUESTLINE IN A NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EPIC.

Filled with vibrant characters, daring adventure, and mysterious magicks, this debut graphic novel is one you won't want to miss!

Delve into the Temple of Lost Ancients during the catastrophic and iconic God Wars, as four warring armies fight for control of the Godsword: the only weapon capable of killing a deity. Trapped in the center of the conflict is the undead Maro, who dreams of breaking free of his master's clutches. But escaping from the necromancer's clutches leads to a twisting, thrilling journey for Maro when he finds allies – and enemies – across the front lines.

Collects issues 0-4 of the comic series, plus behind the scenes content on how the series was made.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

LENORE THE TIME WAR #3 CVR A DIRGE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN250405

JAN250406 – LENORE THE TIME WAR #3 CVR B WALLIS (MR)

(W) Roman Dirge (A / CA) Roman Dirge

TBD

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MARVEL DAREDEVIL THE FIRST 60 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

JAN250407

(W) Titan Media

This character book explores the comic book history of Daredevil, looking in-depth at his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind his ongoing adventures.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

PHOO ACTION COLLECTION SUPER DLX SGN & NUMBERED ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP248596

(W) Matthew Wakeham, Jamie Hewlett (A / CA) Jamie Hewlett

Limited to only 500 copies!

Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips and creations take center stage in the Super Deluxe Edition of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. The superstar, supercop duo of Whitey Action and Terry Phoo once again battle side-by-side, as the edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Phoo Action universe.

The Super Deluxe Edition is an over-sized essential for collectors. Housed within a beautifully designed cloth clamshell case it includes three exclusive embroidered patches, five limited-edition giclee art prints, original scripts on specially printed paper stock, gatefolds and a tip-in page – numbered and hand-signed by Jamie Hewlett and Matt Wakeham.

Features: Custom envelope, Hand-signed and numbered tip-in sheet, 3 x limited edition embroidered patches, 5 x giclee art prints, Sleek clamshell case Cloth spine, Silver-gilded page edging, Speciality paper stocks, Gatefolds, Foil and spot UV finishing.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TOXIC SUPER BEASTS GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

JAN250410

(W) Nykken (A) Toyl(e)

PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES OF KAIJU MANGA TO EPIC PROPORTIONS!

WITH DYNAMIC VISUALS AND A THRILLING NARRATIVE, BE IMMERSED IN A WORLD OF DANGER

FROM PAGE ONE!

As the fog clears and colossal creatures stand as TALL AS MOUNTAINS, be one of the bystanders in their shadows by opening Nykken's explosive manga. TOXIC SUPER BEASTS VOLUME 1 thrusts readers into a reality not too different from ours, until terrifying monsters begin to appear

one-by-one.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

WELCOME TO GHOST MANSION GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

JAN250411

(W) Nebukuro (A / CA) Nebukuro

FOR FANS OF HORROR COMEDY, THIS IS THE SECOND VOLUME

OF THE FEEL-GOOD SPOOK-FEST!

Kaoru can't catch a break – just as she's finally got the spirit tenants of Ghost Mansion settled in, an exorcist moves into the building! Tsuzumi comes from an ancient family of exorcists and occultists but can she put aside her training and live in harmony with Kaoru and her laid back attitude to the legion of ghosts!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ELEGANT COURTLY LIFE OF TEA WITCH GN VOL 02

TITAN MANGA

JAN250412

(W) Ameko Kaerudo (A / CA) Yorifuji

FOR FANS OF COSY FANTASY, MAGICAL GIRL MANGA, AND COURTLY INTRIGUE!

After Princess Stella discovers Remy's amazing powers, the humble tea witch suddenly finds herself acting as a bodyguard to royalty! But with deadly assassins around every corner, how can Remy protect the naive Princess from falling prey to the machinations of the court? Even more troublesome is the blossoming feelings developing between them… but how can a lowly tea witch and a princess ever be in love?!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 11 (OF 14) (MR)

TITAN MANGA

JAN250413

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki (A / CA) Tetsuro Kasahara

THE PREQUEL SERIES TO THE LEGENDARY ASTRO BOY CONTINUES!

The eleventh volume of Atom: The Beginning marks the team's return from their adventures in Vietnam, where they were able to uncover clues about the 'robot boy' from the future.

They have the chance to ponder the various pieces of information they gathered, whilst resuming their research and daily life. But before everything can become completely normal again, an unexpected visitor disrupts the harmony!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 09 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

JAN250423

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

FEATURING THE APPEARANCE OF THE LEGENDARY KAMEN RIDER AGITO!

The world has gone mad – a Gurongi has become a turncoat, fighting alongside Kuuga, while Agito's power spirals out of control!

The battles Kuuga has faced have always been simple: stop the Unknown Life Forms from continuing their murderous game. But now one Gurongi rejects their Gegeru, coming to fight alongside Kuuga instead. Can Godai trust this new ally, or will their beastly nature reveal itself?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

DEAD SPACE MARTYR PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

JAN250431

(W) Brian Evenson

A prequel to Dead Space, the novel focuses on the birth of Unitology. In this novel set centuries before the events of the main series, geophysicist Michael Altman investigates an alien artefact called The Black Marker.

We have seen the future.

A universe cursed with life after death.

It all started deep beneath the Yucatan peninsula, where an archaeological discovery took us into a new age, bringing us face-to-face with our origins and destiny.

Michael Altman had a theory that no one would hear.

It cursed our world for centuries to come.

This, at last, is his story.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA ANT-MAN ART OF THE MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

JAN250432

(W) Jacob Johnston

The official art book for the movie Ant-Man, the 11th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DOCTOR WHO EVERY TARDIS II NAVY TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247556

From Titan Merchandise. Go on all an adventure that transcends space and time with this comfortable T-Shirt featuring the many faces of the iconic Tardis! Available in sizes S-XXL.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO EVERY COMPANION EVERY 2024 NAVY TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247552

From Titan Merchandise. Go on all an adventure that transcends space and time with this comfortable t-shirt featuring the Doctor's many companions from the series!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO CELEBRATION FOURTEENTH DOCTOR NAVY TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247545

From Titan Merchandise. Go on all an adventure that transcends space and time with this comfortable T-Shirt celebrating the 14th Doctor! Available in sizes S-XXL.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

HANNIBAL B&W DINNER MONTAGE BLACK TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247562

From Titan Merchandise. Explore the dark world of Hannibal with this comfortable T-Shirt featuring chilling imagery from the show!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

HANNIBAL LOVE CRIME BLACK TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247568

From Titan Merchandise. Explore the dark world of Hannibal with this comfortable T-Shirt featuring chilling imagery from the show! Available in sizes S-XXL.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

HANNIBAL WENDIGO HORNS LOGO BLACK TS

TITAN MERCHANDISE

OCT247572

From Titan Merchandise. Explore the dark world of Hannibal with this comfortable t-shirt featuring chilling imagery from the show!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

