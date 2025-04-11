Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Minor Threats, patton oswalt

Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats Crossover With Archie Comics

Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats cross over with Archie Comics, published by Dark Horse Comics in August 2025.

Article Summary Dark Horse's new comic series mixes Archie with Oswalt's Minor Threats for an epic showdown.

Sabrina's magic transports Riverdale teens to Twilight City in this crossover adventure.

Patton Oswalt and team tout innovative storytelling and dynamic character dynamics.

Expect action-packed, comedic chaos as Archie faces villains in an unforgettable tale.

Dark Horse Comics presents Archie vs. Minor Threats, a new crossover comic miniseries featuring the villains of Twilight City and the teenagers of Riverdale. With Timmy Heague of Archie Comics' Fear the Funhouse, and comedian/actor/writer Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, co-creators of Minor Threats, and artist Scott Koblish, colourist Hi-Fi and letterer Nate Piekos. Issue #1 will be available with six different covers illustrated by the all-star lineup of Scott Hepburn, Scott Koblish, Joe Quinones, Patrick Horvath, Dan Parent, and Mike Allred.

"It's your favorite high schoolers forced to fight your favorite costumed villains in a story that will have lasting ramifications for all involved! Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and friends are on their way to Twilight City for a field trip when the magical meddling of Sabrina the Teenage Witch lands them in the seedy underbelly of Redport, the most villainous part of town, which is controlled by Frankie Follis, aka Playtime, and her gang of Minor Threats. Archie and the others suddenly find themselves drafted into both sides of the war Playtime is waging against magic users on her turf. One thing is for sure: blood and milkshakes will be spilled!"

Jordan Blum: "Some of my favorite comic crossovers have been the ones where you go "how the hell is that gonna work?!" Which, by the way, is the appropriate response to pitting the all-American teenagers of Archie against the down on their luck supervillains of Minor Threats. What was born out of this unlikely pairing was a story that dramatically affects the events of Frankie's journey and super crime for years to come, while also exploring unique character dynamics that challenge the Riverdale gang's status quo like we've never seen. This is one of the funniest, most action-packed, most violently unhinged stories we've ever done and one that can only exist in the medium of comics. Put on your domino masks and raise your milkshakes… this one is gonna be a barn burner!"

Patton Oswalt: "Not since Alan Moore's WATCHMEN crossed over with Bazooka Joe has there been a comics match-up as made in heaven as this one! Prepare to be TRANSPORTED."

Timmy Heague: "When I write comics set in the town of Riverdale, it's like hanging with my friends. Now I'm writing the adventures of my favorite fictional friends with my best friends Jordan and Patton, where their comic book creations get to crossover with some of my all-time favorite characters in all of comic book history. For my first four issue mini-series, I couldn't ask for anything more. Also, Scott Koblish on art?! Riverdale and Twilight City are not ready for the mind-blowing awesomeness that he is cooking on these pages! Archie and the gang are NOT ready. Anyway, someone got a milkshake and a burger? All this comic stuff makes a guy hungry!"

Scott Koblish: "This is one of the most challenging and rewarding projects I've ever attempted! I'm really excited to be working with Patton, Jordan, Timmy, Hi-Fi and all the incredibly supportive folks at Dark Horse and Archie who are encouraging me to take my art to the next level on something truly unique!! Strap in, the thrusters are set to reach the stars on this one!!!"

Archie vs. Minor Threats #1 (of 4) will be published on the 6th of August.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!