Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union

Paul Grist may (again) be writing new superhero team comic The Union from Marvel Comics, but he's not stopping what he's best known for. Indeed, he's starting again, posting that he is working on new Kane comic books, the police detective crime noir set in New Eden series that takes somewhere between Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, Dave Sim and Roger Langridge. Grist tweets;

And here's the other comic I'm working on.

But also, it's not just his own comic books he will be drawing. There's a Diamond listing for a variant cover for The Union #1 that will be drawn by him as well. And as for the changes made between the first pre-shutdown issue and its final publication,nw part of an entirely different crossover? Grist tweets;

For those of you worried about such things, the creative resurrection of the Union comic required 6 new pages for the first issue and I'm currently engaged in a complete rewrite of the second issue. Hopefully you won't see the scars by the time issue 1 is out!

Now to try and get Marvel to let Grist letter the comic as well…

THE UNION #1 (OF 5) GRIST VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208260

(W) Paul Grist (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) R. B. Silva

Variant Cover by Ema Lupacchino – MAR200865

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA – MAR200866

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE – MAR200867

VARIANT COVER BY lee GARBETT – MAR200868

KING IN BLACK TIE IN!

The grand unveiling of The Union! A team of super heroes gathered from all over the United Kingdom, featuring Union Jack, Snakes, Kelpie, Choir, and their fearless leader, Brittania! But when Knull and his dragons attack Earth, the fledgling team is immediately pushed to their limits! Don't miss out on an exciting new chapter of Marvel from legendary creators, Paul Grist (JUDGE DREDD, JACK STAFF) and Andrea Di Vito!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99