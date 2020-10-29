Paul Grist's Variant Cover For The Union #1 For FOC

Bleeding Cool told you that Paul Grist would be drawing some of the upcoming The Union #1 as well as writing it. Well, Paul has clarified it will be just one page. But he is also doing a variant cover, and this morning he tweeted that out as well. And just in time for this weekend's Final Order Cut-Off date as well.

British cartoonist Paul Grist is best known for his creator-owned and self-published comic books, Burglar Bill, Kane and Jack Staff, which he moved to Image Comics as well as starting Mudman there. His art style sits somewhere between Dave Sim and Roger Langridge, with the intensity of light and shade of Frank Miller and Mike Mignola. He is also known for St. Swithin's Day, written by Grant Morrison, Grendel: Devil in Our Midst, written by Steven T. Seagle and Judge Dredd: Kinky Boots written by Robbie Morrison. He was tapped to write new British superhero book, The Union, from Marvel, initially planned to be published earlier this year but now rewritten, redrawn and rescheduled for December.

THE UNION #1 (OF 5) GRIST VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208260

(W) Paul Grist (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) R. B. Silva

Variant Cover by Emma Lupacchino – MAR200865

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA – MAR200866

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE – MAR200867

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT – MAR200868

KING IN BLACK TIE IN!

The grand unveiling of The Union! A team of super heroes gathered from all over the United Kingdom, featuring Union Jack, Snakes, Kelpie, Choir, and their fearless leader, Brittania! But when Knull and his dragons attack Earth, the fledgling team is immediately pushed to their limits! Don't miss out on an exciting new chapter of Marvel from legendary creators, Paul Grist (JUDGE DREDD, JACK STAFF) and Andrea Di Vito!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99