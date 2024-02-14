Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: alan davis, bryan hitch, marvel uk, paul neary

Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP

Comic book publisher, editor, art director, writer, penciller and inker, Paul Neary, has passed away at the age of 74. RIP.

Article Summary British comics icon Paul Neary passes away at 74 following a lengthy illness.

Neary's illustrious career spanned five decades across numerous roles in the comic industry.

He was known for his work on Captain America, Wolverine, and as Marvel UK's Editor-in-Chief.

Tributes pour in celebrating Neary's contribution to comics and his mentorship of new artists.

Comic book publisher, editor, art director, writer, penciller and inker Paul Neary has passed away at the age of 74. He worked in a variety of capacities on titles such as the Marvel UK line, as well as Captain America, Doctor Who, Eerie, Excalibur, The Ultimates, Squadron Supreme, The Authority, House of Hammer, Death's Head, Hulk Weekly, JLA, Stormwatch, Creepy, Wolverine, Black Panther, Revolver, Punisher, America's Got Powers, ClanDestine, Detective Comics, Nick Fury Vs SHIELD, 2000AD, Warrior, Crisis, Age Of Ultron, Earth 2, Official Handbook Of The Marvel Universe, and much more. My favourite work of his might be Wolverine Bloodlust, which he wrote and drew with Alan Davis and his wife Bernie Jaye coloured it. Paul Neary worked most extensively as an inker with Alan Davis and then Bryan Hitch. Davis ran through his life, work and influence, posting to Facebook (and shared widely);

"Extremely sad news about Paul Neary. A mentor, colleague and friend. Paul Nemy, born in Bournemouth, England 18 December 1949, passed away on 10 February 2024 after a long illness. In a career of more than fifty years, Paul earned international respect and recognition in numerous roles within the Comic book industry. Paul could write, pencil, ink, colour, letter and edit, skills he learned from studying the medium with an academic zeal. Comics were an enthusiastic hobby for Paul when he moved to Leeds University to study for a degree in Metallurgy, but in his first summer break, Paul travelled to New York, bluffed his way into Jim Warren's office, and secured his first professional work on Eerie magazine. Most notably, the Hunter series. "When Warren publishing was liquidated, Paul found work in the UK with Hammer Comics movie adaptations, the Doctor Who magazine and ghosting Syd Jordan on the Lance McLane newspaper strip. The short, diverse projects suited Paul's eclectic and experimental nature, but it wasn't enough for full-time employment. Paul accepted an art/editorial role at Marvel UK, where he met his partner (now wife) of over forty years, Bernie Jaye. On becoming Editor in Chief, Paul wanted to do more than repackage reprints of US comics no net out to originate home-grown strips. Most notably reinventing Captain Britain.

"Office politics ended Paul's time at Marvel UK, so he moved on to Marvel US, where he pencilled a successful three-year run on Captain America, a short run on Ka-Zar and a Nick Fury mini-series. Paul was a perfectionist so struggled with the treadmill deadlines of monthly titles and the limitations of house styles. Paul had a passion for Sci-fi based comics like Mystery in Space and the more eclectic art published in European magazines and albums. This was evident in Paul's own creations Madman, Tales from the Rim and Wildweed.

"Paul transitioned from pencilling to inking on Batman and the Outsiders, Detective and Excalibur, then was invited to return to Marvel UK as Art Director, where he helmed the creation and evolution of such titles as Dark Angel, Motor Mouth, Dark Guard, Deaths Head, Knights of Pendragon and The Clandestine. While the list of titles is impressive, Paul's greatest achievement was the environment he established to help new creators learn and develop skills that would propel them onto success in the US Comic market after Marvel UK fell victim to industry decline. Paul resumed inking and finishing on such titles as the Authority, Ultimates and JLA, where his outstanding work was acknowledged and awarded. Then, sadly, illness struck. "Those lucky enough to have known Paul will remember him as an intensely private man who had no interest in fame or public acclaim. Paul loved the creative process and fostering that creativity in others. Always professional, enthusiastic and polite but just below the surface, Paul's anarchic sense of humour was poised to mock the mighty and expose the injustices of life. The greatest injustice being he went too soon. Condolences, thoughts and prayers to Bernie."

Paul Levitz, former DC Comics publisher wrote "Saying a sad farewell to Paul Neary, one of the first Brits to cross the pond to bring his talents to America. Paul had a very personal style and distinct taste for the worlds he built and the characters that roamed them."

JM DeMatteis wrote, "Just heard the sad news that Paul Neary has passed away. Mainly known as an inker, Paul was also a top-notch penciler. Although we never met, he took over the art on my Captain America run after Mike Zeck left and did beautiful work, continuing on for a good part of Mark Gruenwald's classic run. Heartfelt condolences to Paul's friends and family."

Gary Erskine: I remember Paul Neary standing behind me on Artist Alley at Glasgow GLASCAC in 1992, suggesting that the characters I drew for the convention booklet had the potential to be a series. Six months later, that idea turned into WARHEADS. He helped so many artists find their true potential.

David Macho: I knew Paul as a Marvel UK editor, an artist in one of my all-time favorite books, Nick Fury Vs SHIELD, among others, and one of the best inkers ever over Alan or, of course, Bryan Hitch. He will be missed. RIP.

Mike Carlin: Paul was also an exciting, dynamic penciler, and we worked together on KA-ZAR, CAPTAIN AMERICA (I wrote AND edited with him there), and we even co-created (with Ron Wilson) the Ms. Marvel they left out of the movie in THE THING. He was also an Editor at MARVEL U.K. for a spell– and Art Director there, as well. Paul was a great guy… and I loved talking with him on the phone for his cool, calm demeanor AND his for reals British Accent! My condolences to his wife Bernie… and other friends & family

Marc Laming: This heartbreaking news – I only met Paul Neary a few times but he art directed me through my first work at Fleetway in the 90s and was super generous with both his time and his support when I needed it most.

Our condolences to family and friends of the great man.

