Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200

We mentioned a couple of weeks ago that hot comics cover artist Peach Momoko would be drawing a cover for the Star Wars Insider's 200th issue, from Titan Comics. And so it has come to pass. This is one of Momoko's final covers until she takes the Marvel Comics exclusive shilling as part of their Stormbreakers promotional push for exclusive comics creators.

Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. That will have to change soon.

Back in June, we ran a list of the prices some of Peach Momoko's cover variants were getting – that was five months ago, and values have skyrocketed further since. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of her Strange Academy #1 cover for Marvel went on eBay for over $1500 while a 9.8 CGC of her cover for Ghost-Spider #1 just sold for $1000.

To celebrate 200 issues of Star Wars Insider we reveal the 200 Reasons We All Love Star Wars, talk galactic domination with Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Anthony Daniels pens a special Wonder Column, we remember Carrie Fisher with the actors who have voiced Leia in Star Wars animated adventures, and find out more about Star Wars: The High Republic with author Charles Soule. Featuring brand new regular features and a comic store exclusive cover by artist Peach Momoko.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $9.99

