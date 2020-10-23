Star Wars Insider Hits #200 In Titan Comics January 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics sees Star Wars Insider reach its 200th issue with Peach Momoko cover and a Mandalorian cover. With more comics from Doctor Who, Blade Runner and Life Is Strange in their January 2021 solicitations.

CUTTING EDGE DEVILS MIRROR #1 (OF 2) CVR A TOLIBAO (MR)

(W) Francesco Dimitri (A) Mario Alberti (CA) Harvey Tolibao

Tomb Raider meets The Hunger Games in a brand-new series by renowned fantasy author Francesco Dimitri and award-winning Italian artist Mario Alberti.

Brought together by a clandestine corporation, the world's greatest scientists, artists and entrepreneurs must unite to solve a mystery of epic proportions! The Dodecathlon continues, but time is running out! The team's last hope is a lost artifact known only as the Devil's Mirror!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CUTTING EDGE DEVILS MIRROR #1 (OF 2) CVR B ALBERTI (MR)

KNIGHTS OF HELIOPOLIS HC (MR)

(W) Alejandro Jodorowsky (A/CA) Jeremy

SURREALIST SAMURAI TALE FROM THE LEGENDARY FILMMAKER BEHIND THE HOLY MOUNTAIN!

The next incredible graphic novel from acclaimed writer Alejandro Jodorowsky (THE INCAL) puts a supernatural spin on The Man in the Iron Mask, published in English for the very first time!

Based on one of the greatest myths in the history of France, featuring iconic historical figures like King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $24.99

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA HC (RES)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Josep Maria Beroy

From the original libretto of Andrew Lloyd Webber's world-famous, multi-award-winning musical that has been playing continuously around the world for over 33 years comes this fully authorized graphic novel adaptation.

The Phantom of the Opera is both the longest-running Broadway show of all time with 12,983 performances and officially the world's most popular musical.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $29.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #2 CVR A MOMOKO

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Peach Momoko

The first comic to tell original, in-canon stories set in the Blade Runner universe returns!

It is 2029 and Blade Runner Ash continues to hunt the streets of the rain-soaked dystopian world of Los Angeles for renegade Replicants, but this time she's trying to protect as many as she can find.

Written by Academy award-nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN

(Blade Runner 2049) and co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl)!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #2 CVR B MEAD

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #2 CVR C CARANFA

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #2 CVR D COSPLAY CVR

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #3 CVR A HETRICK

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by both the Skithra and the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #3 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #3 CVR C JONES

ASSASSINS CREED BLOODSTONE COLL TP

(W) Guillaume Dorison (A/CA) Ennio Bufi

The secret struggle between Assassins and Templars hits the Vietnam War in a special, complete edition of this exciting graphic novel!

An exciting thriller set in the world of Assassin's Creed, from Guillaume Dorison (Assassin's Creed: Conspiracies, Devil May Cry) and artist Ennio Bufi (They Made History). When a Japanese hacker discovers a massive Templar data leak, his investigation leads him to relive the memories of an Assassin cell operating in the depths of 'Nam!

Collects Volume 1 and 2 of Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $16.99

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #4 CVR A LEONARDI (MR)

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo (A/CA) Claudia Leonardi

Max, Chloe, and Rachel continue their epic trip east. Two universes are drawing closer! Original creative team returns with acclaimed writer Emma Vieceli

(Doctor Who), and fan-favorite artists Claudia Leonardi & Andrea Izzo!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #4 CVR B GRALEY (MR)

LIFE IS STRANGE PARTNERS IN TIME #4 CVR C TSHIRT (MR)

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #79 NEWSSTAND ED

This issue, with multiple Star Trek shows heading into production, we peek behind the scenes of the Star Trek universe. We talk to the production personnel and stars of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and animated shows Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy and find out just what makes Trek tick.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $9.99

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #79 PX

STAR WARS INSIDER #200 NEWSSTAND ED

To celebrate 200 issues of Star Wars Insider we reveal the 200 Reasons We All Love Star Wars, talk galactic domination with Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Anthony Daniels pens a special Wonder Column, we remember Carrie Fisher with the actors who have voiced Leia in Star Wars animated adventures, and find out more about Star Wars: The High Republic with author Charles Soule. Featuring brand new regular features and a comic store exclusive cover by artist Peach Momoko.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #200 PX ED

SRP: $9.99