Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men Vs Social Media & Smartphones (Spoilers)

Ultimate X-Men introduced Japanese mutants Armor, Maystorm and Nico Minoru in one school class courtesy of Peach Momoko.

Ultimate X-Men has introduced Japanese mutants Armor, Maystorm and Nico Minoru in one Japanese high school classroom, courtesy of Peach Momoko. Makes you wonder what's happening in all the other schools… everywhere, if there's a ten percent or so mutant activation around the place. Or is it just this school and this class? Because if so there will be plenty more of these scenes taking place… from today's Ultimate X-Men #4.

As mutants like Armor find themselves in supernatural shenanigans that reveal their powers to the world… or at least their smartphones,

Of course some folks have mutant allies like Maystorm to take care of such a situation.

Water and electricity can be quite the powerful combination when dealing with threats of modern day electronic media.

I mean, they are also quite good at dealing with old fashioned media as well. But you do have to be rather thorough with these things.

As introducing another new mutant to the mix, with Noriko Ashida, otherwise known as Surge, makes an earlier first appearance than solicited. In the Marvel Universe, she automatically and uncontrollably absorbs electricity around her at all times: from static in the air, electrical appliances, outlets and the like. Forge built her power gauntlets to redirect what she absorbs, it looks like in Ultimate X-Men she has a power ring instead, across two fingers. And so able to do what the others could not…

Is this where the rest of the Ultimate Universe comes calling? Will the Ascendant Harida/Yoshida Alliance with The Children Of Eternal Light, The Shadows Of The Immortal Hand, Hi No Kuni or Daimyos of the Maker's World sit up and take notice?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240675

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

NEW MUTANTS! Hisako and Mei's classmate, Nico Minoru, has figured out that these two girls possess unusual abilities… But they're not the only ones! Hisako's world gets a whole lot bigger in ULTIMATE X-MEN #4! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240723

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE NEW MUTANTS FACE THEIR FIRST ENEMY! Maystorm isn't the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida is here to make sure she knows it! A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide! PLUS: The shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240770

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE OF THE FIRST ARC! Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don't miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99

