Peach Momoko's Maystorm To Join Ultimate X-Men

Another one of the New Champions Variant Cover characters from 2023, is getting an actual comic. Maystorm by Peach Momoko for Ultimate X-Men.

Another one of the New Champions Variant Cover characters from 2023, inspired by the success of Spider-Boy, is getting their appearance in an actual comic. And it's Maystorm by Peach Momoko for her upcoming Ultimate X-Men series.

"This March, see the X-Men like you've never seen them before in ULTIMATE X-MEN #1! The third series of Marvel's thrilling new Ultimate line, ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 will be written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko. Momoko will kick things off with fan-favorite X-Man Hisako Ichiki, AKA Armor, along with Maystorm, the Storm-inspired character she created for last year's popular New Champions Variant Cover program. "Armor is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them… ""At first, I was worried about being chosen for such an important project, but the more I draw and write the series, the more confident I am with my own vision of ULTIMATE X-MEN," Momoko told AiPT Comics in last week's X-Men Monday column. "ULTIMATE X-MEN isn't directly influenced by classic X-Men stories. I like to believe C.B. [Cebulski] and Jonathan Hickman chose me because they wanted something completely new and different.""

This is how she originally looked on the variant cover of X-Men #27.



Sales of which are likely to take a bit of a boost today, I am sure. Peach Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has beame the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. And she signed a Marvel Comics exclusive, which saw her also create the Demon Days series, reinteropreting Marvel characters in her own style. And now she has Ultimate X-Men!

