Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, all ages, graphic novel, Peaches' Creatures, rebellion

Peaches' Creatures: Rebellion Launches Kids Monster Heist Comic

Rebellion, publishers of 2000AD, are launching a new all-ages graphic novel, Peaches' Creatures, a comedy monster heist story.

Article Summary Peaches' Creatures is an all-ages graphic novel from Rebellion, launching in May 2026 with bonus new stories.

Follow Peaches Jones, a girl who talks to monsters, as she leads a comedic monster heist adventure.

Written by Ned Hartley and illustrated by Dan Boultwood, collected for the first time from Monster Fun.

Peaches' team faces off against Government Agent Daffodil in a fast-paced, family-friendly caper.

Rebellion's monstrous range of all-ages comics grows into a full-blown library next year, as Peaches' Creatures leaps into its first collection in May 2026! The story of Peaches, a young girl who can talk to monsters, is a heist story with a difference – and this collected edition will include additional stories which have never been seen before, completing her story and revealing what happened to her mission! They're a ragtag team of monsters and beings, led by the unconventional and brilliant Peaches Jones – a young girl who is also a criminal mastermind!

Peaches' Creatures is written by Ned Hartley (Bananaman) and drawn by Dan Boultwood (Steel Commando), this is an amazing all-ages adventure series fresh from the pages of Monster Fun, collected together in one complete edition for the first time. And not just that – this features brand new stories from the creative team made especially for this collection, which completes the story with never-before-seen pages!

Wednesday meets Ocean's Eleven as Peaches Jones, a young girl with an astonishing supernatural power, assembles a team of monsters, ghosts, ghouls, and all-around monsters to pull off the heist of the century. Peaches has the ability to talk to monsters and, accompanied by her best friend – a Golem called Jonny – she travels around the world, recruiting spooks and spirits to help her commit her villainous plans. Along the way, she'll meet vampire cats, mermaids, werewolves, ghost dogs, sea monsters, and more!

But Peaches' plans are put in jeopardy by the arrival of Government Agent Daffodil, who is determined to stop Peaches from assembling her team and claiming her prize. Will Peaches and her unlikely squad be able to pull off the big heist? You'll have to read the collection to find out!

Mad, bad, and filled with fast-paced action and exciting new characters, Peaches Creatures is great fun for all ages, and joins our fast-growing library of comics for younger readers, including Steel Commando, Leopard from Lime Street, Kid Kong Goes Bananas, and Rex Power! Hitting shelves in May 2026, don't miss out on the crazy capers of Peaches and her Creatures – pre-order your copy today!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!