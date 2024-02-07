Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, Penguin Random House, prh, ultimate black panther

Penguin Loses Thousands Of Copies Of Ultimate Black Panther #1?

It seems that Penguin Random House appears to have lost thousands of copies of Marvel's launch issue of Ultimate Black Panther #1.

Marvel Comics titles are exclusively distributed to comic shops via Penguin Random House. Though Diamond Comic Distributors work as a middle-man for some, still, and still exclusively distribute Marvel to the UK with Diamond UK. Those who use Diamond usually pay more, but gain a little simplicity and maybe a few economies of scale along the way. Oh, and this week, all their copies of Ultimate Black Panther #1.

Because it seems that Penguin Random House appears to have lost thousands of copies of the main cover of the launch issue of Ultimate Black Panther #1. I have been given the number of twelve thousand, but that's not confirmed. Many stores have been allocated to have of their orders, some have got none.

Bleeding Cool reported that the comic had gone to a second printing before the first arrived in stores, might this be a reason why? Anyway, good luck finding a copy, I hear it's a belter of a comic book… I hope they find them soon.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230649

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240507

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

WAKANDA BANGS THE DRUMS OF WAR! After Moon Knight's forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T'Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje's calls to action. Grieving and enraged, Black Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy… and the source shocks him to his core. And a prophecy about T'Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240615

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

ENTER…STORM AND KILLMONGER! Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly! Wakanda's conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed. Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

