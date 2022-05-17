Bane, Penguin, Two-Face, Mr Freeze, Catwoman Also Get A Killing Joke

Earlier today, we looked at a Riddler one-shot, One Bad Day by Tom King & Mitch Gerads and surmised it was a Riddler version of Batman: The Killing Joke, referencing the idea that it just takes one bad day to turn someone into a Joker – or a Batman. but it seems that from August to the end of the year, Batman's Rogues Gallery are getting One Bad Day 64-page one-shots like The Killing Joke. Not the Joker of course, he already had one twenty-five years ago from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland.

But we get Batman One Bad Day: Bane by Josh Williamson and Howard Porter, Batman One Bad Day: Two-Face by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez, and Jordie Bellaire, One Bad Day: The Penguin by John Ridley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, and Arif Prianto, and Batman One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera. And Catwoman by G Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie. More Killing Joke to come I'm sure but I'm going to bed… (Still up for Bane)

January 2023: Batman One Bad Day: Bane by Josh Williamson and Howard Porter. "The man who broke the Bat! Here's a sneak peek at the cover art for an all new Bane one-shot by Josh Williamson and Howard Porter, coming in January 2023!" Howard Porter says "BOOM!"

August: Batman One Bad Day: The Riddler: The Dreadful Reins by Tom King & Mitch Gerads. Mitch states "My genuine long-time dream book, and Tom King delivered the absolute perfect script for it. I've never been this excited to get a book into your mitts! I've been putting everything I have into every page." Tom King says "Just announced. Mitch Gerads and I are giving you the scariest fucking Riddler of all time. #BatmanOneBadDay THE RIDDLER, a new 64 page OGN out in August. Some questions don't have answers. The subtitle for the story is Dreadful Reins. If you know, you know."

September: Batman One Bad Day: Two-Face by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez, & Jordie Bellaire. "Harvey Dent is back, but is he here to save Gotham City? Head or Tails, Batman can't win when it comes to Two-Face! This September, Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez team up for a new one-shot comic where the fate of a city rests on a coin flip.

October: Batman One Bad Day: The Penguin by John Ridley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, and Arif Prianto. "When The Penguin's criminal empire is stolen by a former associate, Batman faces both Oswald and The Umbrella Man on the burning streets of Gotham!"

November: Batman One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera out in November. "Save your sympathies, Batman and Robin! Years ago, Gotham City experienced a winter so icy that Mr. Freeze could live without his containment suit. " On his Substack, Gerry Duggan writes;

Back in 2014 Matteo Scalera and I were invited to collaborate with Scott Snyder on Batman 34, and if you haven't checked it out it's worth finding for Matteo & Lee Loughridge alone. Love telling one-and-done stories. And now I'm proud to announce that Matteo and I are reuniting for a second one-shot in Gotham. Batman: One Bad Day Mr. Freeze will arrive during the holidays and is meant to be the meanest, baddest, best Mr. Freeze tale ever told. We have some stiff competition, but that's our goal. This time we're joined by Dave Stewart, and what a hell of a team Matteo and Dave make. Buckle up, you're in for a hell of a ride. Plan to join us this November in Gotham, and this isn't the last big announcement I have on tap. The X-Men is ongoing, I have another Marvel surprise, a video game I've helped write, and a completed unannounced creator-owned comic that is the funniest thing I've been a part of. All that, plus maybe some news shortly from Hollywood about one of my previous collaborations.

December: Catwoman by G Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie. "A brooch Selina Kyle's mother once pawned for pennies is now part of a high-bid auction, and Catwoman will steal it back at any cost. The stakes are personal this December in G Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie's new one-shot!" Wilson says "Weather's nice. Let's go on a heist. ONE BAD DAY: CATWOMAN, coming this December" adn McKelvie adds "Hello! G. Willow Wilson and I are doing a Catwoman comic together! Should have some art for you soon. Delighted to be working with Willow again."

More Killing Joke treatments to come, probably another three two, but I'm off to bed…